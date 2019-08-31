Comparison of Melinta Therapeutics Inc. (MLNT) and Liquidia Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDA)

This is a contrast between Melinta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLNT) and Liquidia Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDA) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Melinta Therapeutics Inc. 4 0.31 N/A -15.68 0.00 Liquidia Technologies Inc. 10 8.86 N/A -2.51 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Melinta Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -71.6% -32.3% Liquidia Technologies Inc. 0.00% -222.5% -78.3%

Liquidity

1.4 and 1.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Melinta Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Liquidia Technologies Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5.6 and 5.6 respectively. Liquidia Technologies Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Melinta Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 24.3% of Melinta Therapeutics Inc. shares and 61.4% of Liquidia Technologies Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.3% of Melinta Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Liquidia Technologies Inc. has 1.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Melinta Therapeutics Inc. -1.73% -43.69% -5.92% -4.34% -84.58% 0.16% Liquidia Technologies Inc. -1.88% -8.17% -24.48% -47.03% -33.55% -66.25%

For the past year Melinta Therapeutics Inc. has 0.16% stronger performance while Liquidia Technologies Inc. has -66.25% weaker performance.

Summary

Liquidia Technologies Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Melinta Therapeutics Inc.

Melinta Therapeutics, Inc., an antibiotics company, is engaged in the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibiotics to overcome drug-resistant, life-threatening infections. It develops Delafloxacin, a fluoroquinolone for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by Gram-positive and Gram-negative bacteria; and Baxdela for the treatment of patients with acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections. Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. was formerly known as formerly Rib-X Pharmaceuticals and changed its name to Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. on October 7, 2013. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut with an additional office in Lincolnshire, Illinois.

Liquidia Technologies, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics. Its lead product candidate, LIQ861, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil that is in Phase III clinical trials used for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company is also developing LIQ865, which completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of local post-operative pain. It has strategic collaboration agreements with GlaxoSmithKline plc and Aerie Pharmaecuticals, Inc. Liquidia Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.