Comparison of Melinta Therapeutics Inc. (MLNT) and Histogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HSGX)

As Biotechnology businesses, Melinta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLNT) and Histogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HSGX), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Melinta Therapeutics Inc. 5 0.49 N/A -18.10 0.00 Histogenics Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A -0.32 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Melinta Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -60.5% -28.4% Histogenics Corporation 0.00% 63.5% -52.6%

Volatility and Risk

A 2.21 beta indicates that Melinta Therapeutics Inc. is 121.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Histogenics Corporation has a 3.7 beta and it is 270.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Melinta Therapeutics Inc. are 1.1 and 0.8 respectively. Its competitor Histogenics Corporation’s Current Ratio is 5.7 and its Quick Ratio is 5.7. Histogenics Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Melinta Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Melinta Therapeutics Inc. and Histogenics Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 57.5% and 9.6%. Insiders owned roughly 7.28% of Melinta Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Histogenics Corporation has 6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Melinta Therapeutics Inc. -29.19% -22.8% -60.84% -76.62% -91.67% -18% Histogenics Corporation -1.33% -8.16% 43.58% -62.27% -92.15% 117.65%

For the past year Melinta Therapeutics Inc. has -18% weaker performance while Histogenics Corporation has 117.65% stronger performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Histogenics Corporation beats Melinta Therapeutics Inc.

Melinta Therapeutics, Inc., an antibiotics company, is engaged in the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibiotics to overcome drug-resistant, life-threatening infections. It develops Delafloxacin, a fluoroquinolone for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by Gram-positive and Gram-negative bacteria; and Baxdela for the treatment of patients with acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections. Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. was formerly known as formerly Rib-X Pharmaceuticals and changed its name to Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. on October 7, 2013. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut with an additional office in Lincolnshire, Illinois.

Histogenics Corporation, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing products in the musculoskeletal segment of the marketplace in the United States. The company offers NeoCart, a tissue implant, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat tissue injury in the field of orthopedics, specifically cartilage damage in the knee. It has an exclusive channel collaboration agreement with Intrexon Corporation for the development and commercialization of allogeneic genetically modified chondrocyte cell therapeutics for the treatment or repair of damaged articular hyaline cartilage in humans. Histogenics Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.