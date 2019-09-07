Comparison of Melinta Therapeutics Inc. (MLNT) and CohBar Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR)

We will be contrasting the differences between Melinta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLNT) and CohBar Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) as far as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Melinta Therapeutics Inc. 4 0.31 N/A -15.68 0.00 CohBar Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.36 0.00

Demonstrates Melinta Therapeutics Inc. and CohBar Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Melinta Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -71.6% -32.3% CohBar Inc. 0.00% -76% -62.3%

Volatility and Risk

Melinta Therapeutics Inc. is 321.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 4.21. CohBar Inc. has a 1.14 beta and it is 14.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

1.4 and 1.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Melinta Therapeutics Inc. Its rival CohBar Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 15.5 and 15.5 respectively. CohBar Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Melinta Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Melinta Therapeutics Inc. and CohBar Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 24.3% and 9.5%. 0.3% are Melinta Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 32.85% of CohBar Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Melinta Therapeutics Inc. -1.73% -43.69% -5.92% -4.34% -84.58% 0.16% CohBar Inc. 13.79% -5.71% -40.43% -48.6% -70.27% -46.95%

For the past year Melinta Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while CohBar Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Melinta Therapeutics Inc. beats CohBar Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Melinta Therapeutics, Inc., an antibiotics company, is engaged in the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibiotics to overcome drug-resistant, life-threatening infections. It develops Delafloxacin, a fluoroquinolone for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by Gram-positive and Gram-negative bacteria; and Baxdela for the treatment of patients with acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections. Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. was formerly known as formerly Rib-X Pharmaceuticals and changed its name to Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. on October 7, 2013. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut with an additional office in Lincolnshire, Illinois.

CohBar, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of mitochondria based therapeutics (MBTs) to treat various diseases associated with aging and metabolic dysfunction. Its lead MBT drug candidates include CB4209 and CB4211, which are in IND-enabling studies for the treatment of fatty liver disease, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, obesity, and type 2 diabetes mellitus. The company is also developing Humanin, a mitochondrial-derived peptide to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease, atherosclerosis, myocardial and cerebral ischemia, and type 2 diabetes mellitus; SHLP-6 for the treatment of cancer; and SHLP-2 to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease and type 2 diabetes mellitus. CohBar, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.