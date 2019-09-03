Comparison of Melinta Therapeutics Inc. (MLNT) and Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX)

As Biotechnology businesses, Melinta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLNT) and Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Melinta Therapeutics Inc. 4 0.31 N/A -15.68 0.00 Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -2.66 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Melinta Therapeutics Inc. and Cidara Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Melinta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLNT) and Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Melinta Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -71.6% -32.3% Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -108.5% -80.6%

Risk and Volatility

A 4.21 beta indicates that Melinta Therapeutics Inc. is 321.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Cidara Therapeutics Inc.’s 117.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 2.17 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Melinta Therapeutics Inc. is 1.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.1. The Current Ratio of rival Cidara Therapeutics Inc. is 3.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.2. Cidara Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Melinta Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Melinta Therapeutics Inc. and Cidara Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Melinta Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Melinta Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 522.22% and an $14 average target price. Meanwhile, Cidara Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price is $11, while its potential upside is 554.76%. The information presented earlier suggests that Cidara Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than Melinta Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Melinta Therapeutics Inc. and Cidara Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 24.3% and 69.6%. Melinta Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.3%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.5% of Cidara Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Melinta Therapeutics Inc. -1.73% -43.69% -5.92% -4.34% -84.58% 0.16% Cidara Therapeutics Inc. -16.96% -13.94% -34.86% -50.18% -65.37% -39.57%

For the past year Melinta Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Cidara Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Melinta Therapeutics Inc. beats Cidara Therapeutics Inc.

Melinta Therapeutics, Inc., an antibiotics company, is engaged in the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibiotics to overcome drug-resistant, life-threatening infections. It develops Delafloxacin, a fluoroquinolone for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by Gram-positive and Gram-negative bacteria; and Baxdela for the treatment of patients with acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections. Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. was formerly known as formerly Rib-X Pharmaceuticals and changed its name to Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. on October 7, 2013. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut with an additional office in Lincolnshire, Illinois.

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives for the treatment of various diseases. Its lead product candidate is CD101 IV, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of serious, invasive fungal infections. The company also develops CD201, a novel bispecific antimicrobial immunotherapy for the treatment of multidrug-resistant gram-negative bacterial infections, including those caused by pathogens harboring the mcr-1 plasmid. In addition, it develops a proprietary immunotherapy technology platform Cloudbreak, which is designed to create compounds that direct immune system to attack and eliminate bacterial, fungal or viral pathogens. The company was formerly known as K2 Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. in June 2014. Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in San Diego, California.