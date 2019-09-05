Comparison of Melinta Therapeutics Inc. (MLNT) and Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH)

As Biotechnology businesses, Melinta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLNT) and Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Melinta Therapeutics Inc. 4 0.31 N/A -15.68 0.00 Bio-Techne Corporation 200 10.07 N/A 3.10 67.86

Demonstrates Melinta Therapeutics Inc. and Bio-Techne Corporation earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Melinta Therapeutics Inc. and Bio-Techne Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Melinta Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -71.6% -32.3% Bio-Techne Corporation 0.00% 11% 6.8%

Risk and Volatility

Melinta Therapeutics Inc.’s 4.21 beta indicates that its volatility is 321.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Bio-Techne Corporation’s 16.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.16 beta.

Liquidity

Melinta Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.4 and 1.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Bio-Techne Corporation are 4.3 and 3.4 respectively. Bio-Techne Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Melinta Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Melinta Therapeutics Inc. and Bio-Techne Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Melinta Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Bio-Techne Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Melinta Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target is $14, while its potential upside is 516.74%. Competitively the average price target of Bio-Techne Corporation is $270, which is potential 42.24% upside. Based on the results given earlier, Melinta Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Bio-Techne Corporation, analysts opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 24.3% of Melinta Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 95.5% of Bio-Techne Corporation are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% are Melinta Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% are Bio-Techne Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Melinta Therapeutics Inc. -1.73% -43.69% -5.92% -4.34% -84.58% 0.16% Bio-Techne Corporation 0.55% 0.43% 3.97% 24.8% 33.52% 45.21%

For the past year Melinta Therapeutics Inc. was less bullish than Bio-Techne Corporation.

Summary

Bio-Techne Corporation beats Melinta Therapeutics Inc. on 9 of the 10 factors.

Melinta Therapeutics, Inc., an antibiotics company, is engaged in the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibiotics to overcome drug-resistant, life-threatening infections. It develops Delafloxacin, a fluoroquinolone for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by Gram-positive and Gram-negative bacteria; and Baxdela for the treatment of patients with acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections. Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. was formerly known as formerly Rib-X Pharmaceuticals and changed its name to Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. on October 7, 2013. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut with an additional office in Lincolnshire, Illinois.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates through three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers native and recombinant proteins, monoclonal and polyclonal antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active chemical compounds, and in situ genomic hybridization assays for the research and clinical diagnostics markets. It also provides various products, which serves as predictive biomarkers and therapeutic targets for various human diseases and conditions, including cancer, autoimmunity, diabetes, hypertension, obesity, inflammation, neurological disorders, and kidney failure. The Protein Platforms segment develops, manufactures, and sells tools, such as Biologics platform that enables researchers interrogate protein purity and identify contaminants during the development and production of biologics; Simple Western platform for protein analysis and identification; SimplePlex platform, an enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay for use in research and clinical diagnostics; and Single Cell Western platform to elucidate the properties of individual cells to understand cell behavior. The Diagnostics segment offers controls and calibrators for hematology clinical instruments; blood chemistry and blood gas quality controls, diagnostic immunoassays, and other bulk and custom reagents for the in vitro diagnostic market; bulk purified proteins, enzymes, disease-state plasmas, infectious disease antigens, and processed serums to the clinical diagnostic industry; and Paratest, a novel and convenient stool collection and test device for the veterinary market. The company was formerly known as Techne Corporation and changed its name to Bio-Techne Corporation in November 2014. Bio-Techne Corporation was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.