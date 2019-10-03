Comparison of MeiraGTx Holdings plc (MGTX) and Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ:OMER)

Since MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) and Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ:OMER) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MeiraGTx Holdings plc 20 -2.89 11.38M -3.14 0.00 Omeros Corporation 19 -0.12 43.31M -2.49 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us MeiraGTx Holdings plc and Omeros Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MeiraGTx Holdings plc 58,090,862.69% -79.6% -59.3% Omeros Corporation 233,855,291.58% 132.1% -127.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of MeiraGTx Holdings plc is 7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 7. The Current Ratio of rival Omeros Corporation is 1.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.7. MeiraGTx Holdings plc is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Omeros Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for MeiraGTx Holdings plc and Omeros Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MeiraGTx Holdings plc 0 0 1 3.00 Omeros Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

MeiraGTx Holdings plc has a 152.68% upside potential and an average price target of $40. Omeros Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $26 average price target and a 65.08% potential upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, MeiraGTx Holdings plc is looking more favorable than Omeros Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 36.6% of MeiraGTx Holdings plc shares and 52.5% of Omeros Corporation shares. About 19.39% of MeiraGTx Holdings plc’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.4% of Omeros Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MeiraGTx Holdings plc -5.9% -2.92% 46.43% 185.64% 211.43% 182.68% Omeros Corporation 1.91% 0.32% -18.97% 18.49% -24.6% 39.23%

For the past year MeiraGTx Holdings plc was more bullish than Omeros Corporation.

Summary

On 6 of the 11 factors Omeros Corporation beats MeiraGTx Holdings plc.

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, an integrated clinical stage gene therapy company, develops various gene therapy products for the lives of patients suffering from acquired and inherited disorders. The company focuses on various areas of unmet medical need comprising inherited retinal diseases, xerostomia, and neurodegenerative diseases. It has four ongoing clinical programs, including AAV-RPE65, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of RPE65-deficiency in adult and pediatric patients; AAV-RPGR that is in Phase I/II clinical trials to treat x-linked retinitis pigmentosa in adult and pediatric patients; AAV-CNGB3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of achromatopsia in adult and pediatric patients; and AAV-AQP1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with grade 2 or 3 radiation-induced xerostomia. The company also has a pipeline of preclinical and research programs in other indications. MeiraGTx Holdings plc was founded in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system. The company markets OMIDRIA for use during cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement. Its clinical programs include OMS721 that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and in Phase II clinical trial to treat thrombotic microangiopathies, IgA nephropathy, and other renal diseases. The companyÂ’s clinical programs also consists of OMS824, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Huntington's diseases and schizophrenia; OMS405 that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat opioid and nicotine addiction; and OMS201, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for use during urological procedures. Its preclinical programs comprise OMS527 for the treatment of addiction and compulsive disorders, as well as for movement disorders; OMS906 to treat paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and other alternative pathway disorders; OMS721 for the treatment of aHUS, IgAN, HSCT-TMA, and age-related macular degeneration; and OMS616 to control surgical and traumatic bleeding. The companyÂ’s preclinical programs also include GPR17 for the treatment of myelin formation; GPR101 for appetite and eating disorders; GPR151 to treat schizophrenia and cognition; GPR161 for triple-negative breast cancer treatment; GPR183 for the treatment of osteoporosis, and Epstein-Barr virus infections and related diseases; GPR174 for modulation of the immune system; and Antibody Platform for metabolic, CV, oncologic, musculoskeletal, and other disorders. In addition, the company is developing OMS103 that has completed Phase III clinical trial for arthroscopic anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction and arthroscopic partial meniscectomy. Omeros Corporation was incorporated in 1994 and is based in Seattle, Washington.