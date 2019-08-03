Comparison of MeiraGTx Holdings plc (MGTX) and ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IMUC)

We are comparing MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) and ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IMUC) on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MeiraGTx Holdings plc 20 1113.32 N/A -3.14 0.00 ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.48 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of MeiraGTx Holdings plc and ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MeiraGTx Holdings plc 0.00% -79.6% -59.3% ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. 0.00% -321.9% -158.6%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of MeiraGTx Holdings plc is 7 while its Current Ratio is 7. Meanwhile, ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 9.5 while its Quick Ratio is 9.5. ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than MeiraGTx Holdings plc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

MeiraGTx Holdings plc and ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 36.6% and 4.3%. About 19.39% of MeiraGTx Holdings plc’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 0.3% are ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MeiraGTx Holdings plc -5.9% -2.92% 46.43% 185.64% 211.43% 182.68% ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. 2.46% 47.06% 3.46% -10.71% -89.43% 47.06%

For the past year MeiraGTx Holdings plc was more bullish than ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd.

Summary

MeiraGTx Holdings plc beats on 5 of the 7 factors ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd.

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, an integrated clinical stage gene therapy company, develops various gene therapy products for the lives of patients suffering from acquired and inherited disorders. The company focuses on various areas of unmet medical need comprising inherited retinal diseases, xerostomia, and neurodegenerative diseases. It has four ongoing clinical programs, including AAV-RPE65, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of RPE65-deficiency in adult and pediatric patients; AAV-RPGR that is in Phase I/II clinical trials to treat x-linked retinitis pigmentosa in adult and pediatric patients; AAV-CNGB3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of achromatopsia in adult and pediatric patients; and AAV-AQP1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with grade 2 or 3 radiation-induced xerostomia. The company also has a pipeline of preclinical and research programs in other indications. MeiraGTx Holdings plc was founded in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.

ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops immune-based therapies for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is ICT-107, a dendritic cell (DC) immunotherapy targeting cancer stem cells (CSCs) and cancer antigens, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM). The company is also developing ICT-140, a DC-based immunotherapy targeting CSCs and cancer antigens that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian cancer; and ICT-121, a DC-based immunotherapy targeting CD133 markers and CSCs, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat recurrent GBM and other solid tumor cancers. In addition, it has a portfolio of other potential therapeutic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company was formerly known as Optical Molecular Imaging, Inc. and changed its name to ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd. in November 2006. ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd. is based in Calabasas, California.