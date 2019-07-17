Comparison of MeiraGTx Holdings plc (MGTX) and Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE)

MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) and Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MeiraGTx Holdings plc 18 1187.43 N/A -3.15 0.00 Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13 255.04 N/A -3.13 0.00

Demonstrates MeiraGTx Holdings plc and Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MeiraGTx Holdings plc 0.00% -150.6% -91.4% Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -41.7% -36.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of MeiraGTx Holdings plc is 4.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 4.8. The Current Ratio of rival Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 20.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 20.4. Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than MeiraGTx Holdings plc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for MeiraGTx Holdings plc and Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MeiraGTx Holdings plc 0 0 0 0.00 Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

On the other hand, Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 99.10% and its average price target is $22.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 26.5% of MeiraGTx Holdings plc shares and 77.2% of Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders owned 19.39% of MeiraGTx Holdings plc shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 4.6% of Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MeiraGTx Holdings plc 20.04% 12.68% 74.82% 71.85% 0% 130.5% Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.23% 6.39% -28.83% -34.68% -48.93% -16.41%

For the past year MeiraGTx Holdings plc has 130.5% stronger performance while Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -16.41% weaker performance.

Summary

Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors MeiraGTx Holdings plc.

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, an integrated clinical stage gene therapy company, develops various gene therapy products for the lives of patients suffering from acquired and inherited disorders. The company focuses on various areas of unmet medical need comprising inherited retinal diseases, xerostomia, and neurodegenerative diseases. It has four ongoing clinical programs, including AAV-RPE65, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of RPE65-deficiency in adult and pediatric patients; AAV-RPGR that is in Phase I/II clinical trials to treat x-linked retinitis pigmentosa in adult and pediatric patients; AAV-CNGB3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of achromatopsia in adult and pediatric patients; and AAV-AQP1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with grade 2 or 3 radiation-induced xerostomia. The company also has a pipeline of preclinical and research programs in other indications. MeiraGTx Holdings plc was founded in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs for use in the treatment of various pulmonary diseases, including cystic fibrosis, autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, and central nervous systems disorders. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates include AVP-786, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of neurologic and psychiatric disorders, including agitation associated with AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and CTP-656, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cystic fibrosis. It product candidates that have completed Phase 1 clinical trials comprise CTP-730 for use in the treatment of inflammation or cancer; JZP-386 for use in the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy; and CTP-543 for use in the treatment of alopecia areata. The company has strategic collaborations with Celgene Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Celgene International Sarl; Celgene Corporation; Avanir Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; and Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.