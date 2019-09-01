Comparison of MeiraGTx Holdings plc (MGTX) and BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) and BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MeiraGTx Holdings plc 21 238.44 N/A -3.14 0.00 BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 85 8.68 N/A -0.50 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of MeiraGTx Holdings plc and BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MeiraGTx Holdings plc 0.00% -79.6% -59.3% BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 0.00% -3.1% -2%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of MeiraGTx Holdings plc is 7 while its Current Ratio is 7. Meanwhile, BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.8 while its Quick Ratio is 2.8. MeiraGTx Holdings plc is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

Analyst Ratings

MeiraGTx Holdings plc and BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MeiraGTx Holdings plc 0 0 0 0.00 BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 0 1 4 2.80

Competitively the average target price of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. is $120, which is potential 59.87% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both MeiraGTx Holdings plc and BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 36.6% and 0% respectively. 19.39% are MeiraGTx Holdings plc’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.6% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MeiraGTx Holdings plc -5.9% -2.92% 46.43% 185.64% 211.43% 182.68% BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. -2.19% -5.74% -5.77% -18.2% -20.19% -6.85%

For the past year MeiraGTx Holdings plc had bullish trend while BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. beats MeiraGTx Holdings plc on 5 of the 8 factors.

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, an integrated clinical stage gene therapy company, develops various gene therapy products for the lives of patients suffering from acquired and inherited disorders. The company focuses on various areas of unmet medical need comprising inherited retinal diseases, xerostomia, and neurodegenerative diseases. It has four ongoing clinical programs, including AAV-RPE65, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of RPE65-deficiency in adult and pediatric patients; AAV-RPGR that is in Phase I/II clinical trials to treat x-linked retinitis pigmentosa in adult and pediatric patients; AAV-CNGB3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of achromatopsia in adult and pediatric patients; and AAV-AQP1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with grade 2 or 3 radiation-induced xerostomia. The company also has a pipeline of preclinical and research programs in other indications. MeiraGTx Holdings plc was founded in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. develops and commercializes pharmaceuticals for serious diseases and medical conditions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme used for the treatment of patients with mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with mucopolysaccharidosis VI; and Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of MPS IV A, a lysosomal storage disorder. The company also conducts clinical trials on several investigational product candidates for the treatment of various diseases, including Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis, a form of Batten disease; pegvaliase, an enzyme substitution therapy for the treatment of PKU; vosoritide, a peptide therapeutic for the treatment of achondroplasia; BMN 270, an AAV VIII vector and Factor VIII gene therapy drug development candidate, for the treatment of hemophilia A; and BMN 250, a novel fusion of alpha-N-acetyglucosaminidase for the treatment of Sanfilippo B syndrome, or mucopolysaccharidosis type IIIB. The company serves specialty pharmacies and end-users, such as hospitals and foreign government agencies; and distributors and pharmaceutical wholesalers. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Genzyme Corporation. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Rafael, California.