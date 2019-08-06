Comparison of MeiraGTx Holdings plc (MGTX) and Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Both MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) and Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MeiraGTx Holdings plc 20 1064.89 N/A -3.14 0.00 Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. 50 0.00 N/A -5.29 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for MeiraGTx Holdings plc and Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MeiraGTx Holdings plc 0.00% -79.6% -59.3% Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. 0.00% -201.4% -89.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of MeiraGTx Holdings plc are 7 and 7 respectively. Its competitor Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 9.6 and its Quick Ratio is 9.6. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than MeiraGTx Holdings plc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for MeiraGTx Holdings plc and Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MeiraGTx Holdings plc 0 0 0 0.00 Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. 0 1 5 2.83

Competitively Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has an average target price of $78.17, with potential upside of 101.73%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 36.6% of MeiraGTx Holdings plc shares are held by institutional investors while 80.7% of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 19.39% of MeiraGTx Holdings plc’s shares. Comparatively, Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has 11.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MeiraGTx Holdings plc -5.9% -2.92% 46.43% 185.64% 211.43% 182.68% Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. -3.02% -0.51% -25.7% 12.38% 29.17% 16.39%

For the past year MeiraGTx Holdings plc has stronger performance than Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors MeiraGTx Holdings plc beats Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, an integrated clinical stage gene therapy company, develops various gene therapy products for the lives of patients suffering from acquired and inherited disorders. The company focuses on various areas of unmet medical need comprising inherited retinal diseases, xerostomia, and neurodegenerative diseases. It has four ongoing clinical programs, including AAV-RPE65, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of RPE65-deficiency in adult and pediatric patients; AAV-RPGR that is in Phase I/II clinical trials to treat x-linked retinitis pigmentosa in adult and pediatric patients; AAV-CNGB3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of achromatopsia in adult and pediatric patients; and AAV-AQP1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with grade 2 or 3 radiation-induced xerostomia. The company also has a pipeline of preclinical and research programs in other indications. MeiraGTx Holdings plc was founded in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates to treat neurological diseases, including rare disorders. Its advanced product candidate includes rimegepant, which is intended to initiate two Phase III clinical trials for the acute treatment of migraine; and trigriluzole, which is in a Phase II/III clinical trial used for the treatment of ataxias with an initial focus on spinocerebellar ataxia. The company also develops BHV-3500 for the prevention of chronic and episodic migraine; BHV-0223 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, a neurodegenerative disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord; and BHV-5000 for the treatment of symptoms associated with Rett syndrome, such as breathing irregularities. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. was founded in 2013 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. is a subsidiary of Portage Biotech Inc.