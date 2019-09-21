Comparison of MeiraGTx Holdings plc (MGTX) and ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN)

We will be comparing the differences between MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) and ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MeiraGTx Holdings plc 22 241.76 N/A -3.14 0.00 ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited 3 18.75 N/A -1.17 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of MeiraGTx Holdings plc and ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MeiraGTx Holdings plc 0.00% -79.6% -59.3% ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for MeiraGTx Holdings plc and ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MeiraGTx Holdings plc 0 0 1 3.00 ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited 0 0 0 0.00

MeiraGTx Holdings plc’s upside potential is 118.70% at a $40 consensus target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both MeiraGTx Holdings plc and ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited are owned by institutional investors at 36.6% and 9.35% respectively. Insiders held roughly 19.39% of MeiraGTx Holdings plc’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MeiraGTx Holdings plc -5.9% -2.92% 46.43% 185.64% 211.43% 182.68% ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited 3.23% -4.19% -13.51% -9.86% -59.49% -11.11%

For the past year MeiraGTx Holdings plc had bullish trend while ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited had bearish trend.

Summary

MeiraGTx Holdings plc beats on 5 of the 8 factors ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited.

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, an integrated clinical stage gene therapy company, develops various gene therapy products for the lives of patients suffering from acquired and inherited disorders. The company focuses on various areas of unmet medical need comprising inherited retinal diseases, xerostomia, and neurodegenerative diseases. It has four ongoing clinical programs, including AAV-RPE65, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of RPE65-deficiency in adult and pediatric patients; AAV-RPGR that is in Phase I/II clinical trials to treat x-linked retinitis pigmentosa in adult and pediatric patients; AAV-CNGB3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of achromatopsia in adult and pediatric patients; and AAV-AQP1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with grade 2 or 3 radiation-induced xerostomia. The company also has a pipeline of preclinical and research programs in other indications. MeiraGTx Holdings plc was founded in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment cancer in Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's product pipeline includes Varlitinib, a novel agent, which has completed Phase II studies in gastric and breast cancer, and entered into pivotal studies for biliary tract cancer; ASLAN002, a potent cMET and Recepteur d'Origine Nantais (RON) inhibitor that is in Phase II development for the treatment of gastric and breast cancer; and ASLAN003, a novel DHODH inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat acute myeloid leukemia and solid tumors. It is also developing ASLAN004, a monoclonal IL4/IL13 antibody that is under preclinical development for asthma and other tumor types; and ASLAN005, a monoclonal antibody, which is under preclinical development for RON, an immune checkpoint inhibitor. In addition, the company is also discovering Modybodies that are a novel type of antibody fragments, which can be linked together into heterodimers/trimers to inhibit various targets. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Singapore.