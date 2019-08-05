Comparison of Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. (MFAC) and Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO)

As Asset Management businesses, Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MFAC) and Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.03 297.06 Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 21 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. and Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 57.55% of Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. shares and 8.69% of Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. 0% 0.73% 1.1% 5.98% 0% 4.12% Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 2.37% 3.97% 6.33% 5.26% 1.28% 7.95%

For the past year Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. has weaker performance than Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.