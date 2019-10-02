Comparison of Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. (MFAC) and Puyi Inc. (NASDAQ:PUYI)

Since Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MFAC) and Puyi Inc. (NASDAQ:PUYI) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 15.77M 0.03 297.06 Puyi Inc. 7 0.00 6.84M 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. and Puyi Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. 155,369,458.13% 0% 0% Puyi Inc. 95,132,127.96% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. and Puyi Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 57.55% and 0% respectively.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. 0% 0.73% 1.1% 5.98% 0% 4.12% Puyi Inc. 1.88% -6.74% 94.17% 0% 0% 91.18%

For the past year Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than Puyi Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. beats Puyi Inc.