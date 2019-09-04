Comparison of Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. (MFAC) and Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUM)

This is a contrast between Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MFAC) and Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUM) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.03 297.06 Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund 14 15.47 N/A 0.63 22.18

In table 1 we can see Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. and Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. When company has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund, which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. and Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. and Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 57.55% and 16.12%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. 0% 0.73% 1.1% 5.98% 0% 4.12% Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund 1.59% 3.24% 5.1% 9.79% 11.18% 12.52%

For the past year Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund beats Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp.