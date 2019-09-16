Comparison of Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. (MFAC) and Altisource Asset Management Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC)

Both Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MFAC) and Altisource Asset Management Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.03 297.06 Altisource Asset Management Corporation 20 1.11 N/A -4.69 0.00

Table 1 highlights Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. and Altisource Asset Management Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MFAC) and Altisource Asset Management Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Altisource Asset Management Corporation 0.00% 3.7% -14.7%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 57.55% of Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. shares and 31.7% of Altisource Asset Management Corporation shares. Comparatively, Altisource Asset Management Corporation has 9.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. 0% 0.73% 1.1% 5.98% 0% 4.12% Altisource Asset Management Corporation -14% -32.48% -68.72% -68.21% -86.11% -68.14%

For the past year Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. had bullish trend while Altisource Asset Management Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. beats Altisource Asset Management Corporation.