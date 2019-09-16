Comparison of Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. (MFAC) and Altisource Asset Management Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC)

Both Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MFAC) and Altisource Asset Management Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.03
|297.06
|Altisource Asset Management Corporation
|20
|1.11
|N/A
|-4.69
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. and Altisource Asset Management Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MFAC) and Altisource Asset Management Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Altisource Asset Management Corporation
|0.00%
|3.7%
|-14.7%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 57.55% of Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. shares and 31.7% of Altisource Asset Management Corporation shares. Comparatively, Altisource Asset Management Corporation has 9.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp.
|0%
|0.73%
|1.1%
|5.98%
|0%
|4.12%
|Altisource Asset Management Corporation
|-14%
|-32.48%
|-68.72%
|-68.21%
|-86.11%
|-68.14%
For the past year Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. had bullish trend while Altisource Asset Management Corporation had bearish trend.
Summary
On 4 of the 7 factors Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. beats Altisource Asset Management Corporation.
