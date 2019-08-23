Comparison of Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. (MFAC) and Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF)

Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MFAC) and Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.03 297.06 Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. 5 19.92 N/A 0.18 29.73

Demonstrates Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. and Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. seems to has lower revenue, but higher earnings compared to Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. Business that presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc., indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 57.55% of Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. shares and 26.95% of Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. 0% 0.73% 1.1% 5.98% 0% 4.12% Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. -2.67% -0.73% 1.48% 4.19% -10.91% 15.16%

For the past year Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. has weaker performance than Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc.