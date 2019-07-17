Comparison of Medtronic plc (MDT) and AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX)

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) and AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX). The two are both Medical Appliances & Equipment companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medtronic plc 91 4.38 N/A 3.75 23.54 AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 106.21 N/A -0.76 0.00

In table 1 we can see Medtronic plc and AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Medtronic plc and AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medtronic plc 0.00% 0% 0% AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 137.5% -54.1%

Risk & Volatility

Medtronic plc has a 0.79 beta, while its volatility is 21.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 2.27 beta which is 127.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Medtronic plc has a Current Ratio of 2.4 and a Quick Ratio of 1.9. Competitively, AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.8 and has 6.7 Quick Ratio. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Medtronic plc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Medtronic plc and AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Medtronic plc 0 3 6 2.67 AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

Medtronic plc’s upside potential currently stands at 4.58% and an $104.44 consensus target price. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $8.5 consensus target price and a 204.66% potential upside. Based on the data delivered earlier, AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Medtronic plc, analysts belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 84.4% of Medtronic plc shares are owned by institutional investors while 17.9% of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Medtronic plc’s share owned by insiders are 0.1%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.7% of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Medtronic plc -0.82% 1.61% -2.65% -6.45% 2.43% -2.96% AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. -11.97% -9.65% 20.7% -5.79% 23.6% 33.77%

For the past year Medtronic plc had bearish trend while AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors Medtronic plc.

Medtronic plc manufactures and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. The companyÂ’s Cardiac and Vascular Group segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; diagnostics and monitoring devices; mechanical circulatory support, TYRX, and AF products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software. It also provides transcatheter heart valves, percutaneous coronary intervention stents, surgical valve replacement and repair products, endovascular stent grafts, peripheral vascular products, and products to treat superficial and deep venous diseases. Its Minimally Invasive Therapies Group segment offers surgical care, wound closure, electrosurgical, hernia mechanical device, mesh implant, ablation, interventional lung, ventilator, capnography, airway, sensor, monitor, compression, dialysis, enteral feeding, wound care, and medical surgical products; stapling, vessel sealing, fixation, and hardware instruments; and gastrointestinal, temperature management, inhalation therapy, and renal care solutions. The companyÂ’s Restorative Therapies Group segment offers products for spine, bone graft substitutes, biologic products, trauma, implantable neurostimulation therapies, and drug delivery systems for the treatment of chronic pain, movement disorders, obsessive-compulsive disorder, overactive bladder, urinary retention, fecal incontinence, and gastroparesis, as well as products to treat conditions of the ear, nose, and throat; and systems that incorporate energy surgical instruments. It also provides image-guided surgery and intra-operative imaging systems; and therapies for vasculature in and around the brain. The companyÂ’s Diabetes Group segment offers insulin pumps and consumables, continuous glucose monitoring systems, and Web-based therapy management software. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. Its lead product candidate is DSUVIA, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain. The companyÂ’s late-stage investigational product candidate is Zalviso, a pre-programmed and patient-controlled analgesia device that allows hospital patients with moderate-to-severe acute pain to self-dose with sufentanil sublingual tablets to manage their pain. Zalviso is approved in the European Union, Switzerland, Liechtenstein, Iceland, Norway and Australia, or the Territory; and is under development stage in the United States. The company was formerly known as SuRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in August 2006. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.