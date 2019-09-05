Comparison of Medpace Holdings Inc. (MEDP) and IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Medpace Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) and IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) compete with each other in the Medical Laboratories & Research sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medpace Holdings Inc. 63 3.76 N/A 2.09 37.74 IQVIA Holdings Inc. 146 2.80 N/A 1.05 152.32

In table 1 we can see Medpace Holdings Inc. and IQVIA Holdings Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. IQVIA Holdings Inc. is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Medpace Holdings Inc. The business that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Medpace Holdings Inc. has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IQVIA Holdings Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medpace Holdings Inc. 0.00% 13.4% 8% IQVIA Holdings Inc. 0.00% 3.7% 1.1%

Liquidity

Medpace Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.7 while its Quick Ratio is 0.7. On the competitive side is, IQVIA Holdings Inc. which has a 1.1 Current Ratio and a 1.1 Quick Ratio. IQVIA Holdings Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Medpace Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Medpace Holdings Inc. and IQVIA Holdings Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Medpace Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 IQVIA Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Medpace Holdings Inc.’s downside potential currently stands at -30.81% and an $57 average target price. Competitively the average target price of IQVIA Holdings Inc. is $167, which is potential 9.00% upside. Based on the data shown earlier, IQVIA Holdings Inc. is looking more favorable than Medpace Holdings Inc., analysts opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 78.8% of Medpace Holdings Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 92.3% of IQVIA Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 23.5% of Medpace Holdings Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, IQVIA Holdings Inc. has 0.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Medpace Holdings Inc. 24.68% 21.43% 41.53% 23.26% 67.33% 48.8% IQVIA Holdings Inc. -0.9% -0.95% 17.91% 24.78% 31.63% 37.01%

For the past year Medpace Holdings Inc. has stronger performance than IQVIA Holdings Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 12 factors IQVIA Holdings Inc. beats Medpace Holdings Inc.

Medpace Holdings, Inc. provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas. Its services include medical affairs, clinical trial management, study feasibility, study start-up, clinical monitoring, global regulatory affairs, medical writing, biometrics, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, and quality assurance. Medpace Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Quintiles IMS Holdings, Inc. provides integrated information and technology-enabled healthcare services in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Commercial Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Integrated Engagement Services. The Commercial Solutions segment offers country level performance metrics related to sales of pharmaceutical products, prescribing trends, medical treatment, and promotional activity across various channels, including retail, hospital, and mail order to life science companies, and investment and financial sectors that deal with life science companies; and measurement of sales or prescribing activity at the regional, zip code, and individual prescriber level to pharmaceutical sales organizations. This segment also provides OneKey, a reference database of healthcare professionals; real-world insights, and various cloud-based applications and related implementation services; and strategic and implementation consulting services, including advanced analytics and commercial processes outsourcing services. The Research & Development Solutions segment offers biopharmaceutical development services comprising project management and clinical monitoring, clinical trial support, and strategic planning and design services, as well as clinical trial, genomic, and bioanalytical laboratory services. The Integrated Engagement Services segment provides health care provider and patient engagement services, and scientific strategy and medical affairs services. Quintiles IMS Holdings, Inc. serves pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device, and healthcare companies. The company was formerly known as Quintiles Transnational Holdings Inc. and changed its name to Quintiles IMS Holdings, Inc. as a result of its merger with IMS Health Holdings, Inc. in October 2016. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.