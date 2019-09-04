Comparison of Medpace Holdings Inc. (MEDP) and Enzo Biochem Inc. (NYSE:ENZ)

Both Medpace Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) and Enzo Biochem Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) are each other’s competitor in the Medical Laboratories & Research industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medpace Holdings Inc. 62 3.68 N/A 2.09 37.74 Enzo Biochem Inc. 3 1.72 N/A 0.06 61.09

Demonstrates Medpace Holdings Inc. and Enzo Biochem Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. Enzo Biochem Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Medpace Holdings Inc. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower P/E ratio. Medpace Holdings Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is currently more affordable than Enzo Biochem Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Medpace Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) and Enzo Biochem Inc. (NYSE:ENZ)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medpace Holdings Inc. 0.00% 13.4% 8% Enzo Biochem Inc. 0.00% 2.7% 2.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Medpace Holdings Inc. is 0.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.7. The Current Ratio of rival Enzo Biochem Inc. is 5.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 5.1. Enzo Biochem Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Medpace Holdings Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 78.8% of Medpace Holdings Inc. shares and 75.2% of Enzo Biochem Inc. shares. Insiders owned 23.5% of Medpace Holdings Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 7.45% of Enzo Biochem Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Medpace Holdings Inc. 24.68% 21.43% 41.53% 23.26% 67.33% 48.8% Enzo Biochem Inc. -0.76% 9.83% 9.22% 5.11% -9.49% 40.65%

For the past year Medpace Holdings Inc. has stronger performance than Enzo Biochem Inc.

Summary

Medpace Holdings Inc. beats Enzo Biochem Inc. on 8 of the 10 factors.

Medpace Holdings, Inc. provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas. Its services include medical affairs, clinical trial management, study feasibility, study start-up, clinical monitoring, global regulatory affairs, medical writing, biometrics, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, and quality assurance. Medpace Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Enzo Biochem, Inc., an integrated diagnostic bioscience company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of diagnostic and research products based on genetic engineering, biotechnology, and molecular biology. The company operates in three segments: Clinical Labs, Life Sciences, and Therapeutics. The Clinical Labs segment provides routine and esoteric clinical laboratory tests or procedures used in general patient care by physicians to establish or support a diagnosis, monitor treatment or medication levels, and search for an otherwise undiagnosed condition. This segment operates a full-service clinical laboratory in Farmingdale, New York; a network of approximately 29 patient service centers in New York and New Jersey; and a free standing Â‘STATÂ’ or rapid response laboratory in New York City, as well as a full-service phlebotomy department. The Life Sciences segment manufactures, develops, and markets products and tools to life sciences, drug development, and clinical research customers. It offers proteins, antibodies, peptides, small molecules, labeling probes, dyes, and kits, which provide tools for target identification/validation, content analysis, gene expression analysis, nucleic acid detection, protein biochemistry and detection, and cellular analysis to life science researchers. This segment provides its products to scientific experts in the fields of cancer, cardiovascular disease, neurological disorders, diabetes and obesity, endocrine disorders, infectious and autoimmune disease, hepatotoxicity, and renal injury. The Therapeutics segment is involved in the research and development of therapeutic drug candidates in the areas of gastrointestinal, infectious, ophthalmic, and metabolic diseases. The company markets its products and services through its direct sales force and a network of distributors in the United States and internationally. Enzo Biochem, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in New York, New York.