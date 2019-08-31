Comparison of Medpace Holdings Inc. (MEDP) and Charles River Laboratories International Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

As Medical Laboratories & Research companies, Medpace Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) and Charles River Laboratories International Inc. (NYSE:CRL) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medpace Holdings Inc. 62 3.68 N/A 2.09 37.74 Charles River Laboratories International Inc. 137 2.58 N/A 4.52 29.80

Table 1 demonstrates Medpace Holdings Inc. and Charles River Laboratories International Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Charles River Laboratories International Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Medpace Holdings Inc. The company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. Medpace Holdings Inc.’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than Charles River Laboratories International Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Medpace Holdings Inc. and Charles River Laboratories International Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medpace Holdings Inc. 0.00% 13.4% 8% Charles River Laboratories International Inc. 0.00% 17.8% 5.9%

Liquidity

Medpace Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.7 while its Quick Ratio is 0.7. On the competitive side is, Charles River Laboratories International Inc. which has a 1.6 Current Ratio and a 1.4 Quick Ratio. Charles River Laboratories International Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Medpace Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Medpace Holdings Inc. and Charles River Laboratories International Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Medpace Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Charles River Laboratories International Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

Medpace Holdings Inc.’s downside potential currently stands at -29.55% and an $57 average price target. On the other hand, Charles River Laboratories International Inc.’s potential upside is 19.66% and its average price target is $157. The data provided earlier shows that Charles River Laboratories International Inc. appears more favorable than Medpace Holdings Inc., based on analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Medpace Holdings Inc. and Charles River Laboratories International Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 78.8% and 96.8% respectively. Medpace Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders are 23.5%. Comparatively, Charles River Laboratories International Inc. has 1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Medpace Holdings Inc. 24.68% 21.43% 41.53% 23.26% 67.33% 48.8% Charles River Laboratories International Inc. -3.79% -6.35% -2.05% 10.03% 11.21% 18.87%

For the past year Medpace Holdings Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Charles River Laboratories International Inc.

Summary

Charles River Laboratories International Inc. beats on 8 of the 12 factors Medpace Holdings Inc.

Medpace Holdings, Inc. provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas. Its services include medical affairs, clinical trial management, study feasibility, study start-up, clinical monitoring, global regulatory affairs, medical writing, biometrics, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, and quality assurance. Medpace Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc., an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery and development services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing). The RMS segment produces and sells research model strains primarily genetically and microbiologically defined purpose-bred rats and mice for use by researchers. This segment also provides a range of services to assist its clients in supporting the use of research models in research and screening preclinical drug candidates comprising genetically engineered models and services, insourcing solutions, and research animal diagnostic services. The DSA segment offers early and in vivo discovery services for identification of a druggable target through delivery of preclinical drug and therapeutic candidates ready for safety assessment; and safety assessment services, which comprise bioanalysis, pharmacokinetics, drug metabolism, toxicology, and pathology services. The Manufacturing segment provides in vitro methods for conventional and rapid quality control testing of sterile and non-sterile biopharmaceuticals, and consumer products. This segment also offers specialized testing of biologics and devices that are outsourced by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; and avian vaccine services that provide specific-pathogen-free fertile chicken eggs and chickens used in the manufacture of live viruses. The company serves pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, contract research organizations, agricultural and chemical companies, life science and veterinary medicine companies, contract manufacturing organizations, medical device companies, diagnostic and other commercial entities, hospitals, academic institutions, and government agencies. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Massachusetts.