Comparison of Medley Management Inc. (MDLY) and Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC)

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Medley Management Inc. (NYSE:MDLY) and Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medley Management Inc. 3 1.35 N/A -0.65 0.00 Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund 12 10.99 N/A -0.01 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Medley Management Inc. and Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medley Management Inc. 0.00% 33% -3.9% Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Medley Management Inc. and Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund are owned by institutional investors at 63.9% and 0% respectively. About 5.61% of Medley Management Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 17.42% of Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Medley Management Inc. -4.86% -15.43% -31.16% -49.82% -47.81% -29.02% Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund -0.97% -0.97% 1.33% 2.86% -4.75% 10.28%

For the past year Medley Management Inc. has -29.02% weaker performance while Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund has 10.28% stronger performance.

Summary

Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund beats Medley Management Inc. on 5 of the 6 factors.