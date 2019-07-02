Comparison of Medley Management Inc. (MDLY) and Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC)

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Medley Management Inc. (NYSE:MDLY) and Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Medley Management Inc.
|3
|1.35
|N/A
|-0.65
|0.00
|Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund
|12
|10.99
|N/A
|-0.01
|0.00
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 shows Medley Management Inc. and Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Medley Management Inc.
|0.00%
|33%
|-3.9%
|Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Medley Management Inc. and Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund are owned by institutional investors at 63.9% and 0% respectively. About 5.61% of Medley Management Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 17.42% of Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Medley Management Inc.
|-4.86%
|-15.43%
|-31.16%
|-49.82%
|-47.81%
|-29.02%
|Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund
|-0.97%
|-0.97%
|1.33%
|2.86%
|-4.75%
|10.28%
For the past year Medley Management Inc. has -29.02% weaker performance while Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund has 10.28% stronger performance.
Summary
Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund beats Medley Management Inc. on 5 of the 6 factors.
