Comparison of Medley Management Inc. (MDLY) and Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation (NASDAQ:OCSI)

We will be comparing the differences between Medley Management Inc. (NYSE:MDLY) and Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation (NASDAQ:OCSI) as far as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medley Management Inc. 3 1.84 N/A -0.40 0.00 Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation 8 4.87 N/A 0.36 23.06

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Medley Management Inc. and Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Medley Management Inc. and Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medley Management Inc. 0.00% 20.5% -2.6% Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 49.9% of Medley Management Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 41.78% of Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation are owned by institutional investors. About 2% of Medley Management Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation has 19.27% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Medley Management Inc. 42.19% 35.89% 17.42% -26.74% -10.13% -12.69% Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation 0.12% -2.01% -4.17% -2.59% -1.66% 6.84%

For the past year Medley Management Inc. had bearish trend while Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation beats Medley Management Inc.