Comparison of Medley Management Inc. (MDLY) and Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation (NASDAQ:OCSI)

We will be comparing the differences between Medley Management Inc. (NYSE:MDLY) and Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation (NASDAQ:OCSI) as far as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Medley Management Inc.
|3
|1.84
|N/A
|-0.40
|0.00
|Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation
|8
|4.87
|N/A
|0.36
|23.06
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Medley Management Inc. and Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us Medley Management Inc. and Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Medley Management Inc.
|0.00%
|20.5%
|-2.6%
|Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 49.9% of Medley Management Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 41.78% of Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation are owned by institutional investors. About 2% of Medley Management Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation has 19.27% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Medley Management Inc.
|42.19%
|35.89%
|17.42%
|-26.74%
|-10.13%
|-12.69%
|Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation
|0.12%
|-2.01%
|-4.17%
|-2.59%
|-1.66%
|6.84%
For the past year Medley Management Inc. had bearish trend while Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation had bullish trend.
Summary
On 6 of the 7 factors Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation beats Medley Management Inc.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.