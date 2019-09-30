Comparison of Medley Management Inc. (MDLY) and MFS California Municipal Fund (NYSE:CCA)

Both Medley Management Inc. (NYSE:MDLY) and MFS California Municipal Fund (NYSE:CCA) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Medley Management Inc.
|3
|171.64
|4.94M
|-0.40
|0.00
|MFS California Municipal Fund
|13
|0.00
|N/A
|0.81
|15.60
Table 1 highlights Medley Management Inc. and MFS California Municipal Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Medley Management Inc. (NYSE:MDLY) and MFS California Municipal Fund (NYSE:CCA)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Medley Management Inc.
|147,032,561.46%
|20.5%
|-2.6%
|MFS California Municipal Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Medley Management Inc. and MFS California Municipal Fund are owned by institutional investors at 49.9% and 36.33% respectively. Medley Management Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 2%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 31.85% of MFS California Municipal Fund’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Medley Management Inc.
|42.19%
|35.89%
|17.42%
|-26.74%
|-10.13%
|-12.69%
|MFS California Municipal Fund
|0.73%
|5.62%
|8.26%
|16.24%
|23.18%
|25.98%
For the past year Medley Management Inc. has -12.69% weaker performance while MFS California Municipal Fund has 25.98% stronger performance.
Summary
MFS California Municipal Fund beats Medley Management Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.
