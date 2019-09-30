Comparison of Medley Management Inc. (MDLY) and MFS California Municipal Fund (NYSE:CCA)

Both Medley Management Inc. (NYSE:MDLY) and MFS California Municipal Fund (NYSE:CCA) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medley Management Inc. 3 171.64 4.94M -0.40 0.00 MFS California Municipal Fund 13 0.00 N/A 0.81 15.60

Table 1 highlights Medley Management Inc. and MFS California Municipal Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Medley Management Inc. (NYSE:MDLY) and MFS California Municipal Fund (NYSE:CCA)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medley Management Inc. 147,032,561.46% 20.5% -2.6% MFS California Municipal Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Medley Management Inc. and MFS California Municipal Fund are owned by institutional investors at 49.9% and 36.33% respectively. Medley Management Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 2%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 31.85% of MFS California Municipal Fund’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Medley Management Inc. 42.19% 35.89% 17.42% -26.74% -10.13% -12.69% MFS California Municipal Fund 0.73% 5.62% 8.26% 16.24% 23.18% 25.98%

For the past year Medley Management Inc. has -12.69% weaker performance while MFS California Municipal Fund has 25.98% stronger performance.

Summary

MFS California Municipal Fund beats Medley Management Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.