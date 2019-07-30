Comparison of Medley Management Inc. (MDLY) and BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BFY)

Medley Management Inc. (NYSE:MDLY) and BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BFY) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medley Management Inc. 3 1.70 N/A -0.65 0.00 BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II 14 13.55 N/A 0.45 31.25

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Medley Management Inc. and BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Medley Management Inc. and BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medley Management Inc. 0.00% 33% -3.9% BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Medley Management Inc. and BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II are owned by institutional investors at 63.9% and 23.21% respectively. Medley Management Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 5.61%. Comparatively, BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II has 0.02% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Medley Management Inc. -4.86% -15.43% -31.16% -49.82% -47.81% -29.02% BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II 0.5% 4.17% 7.03% 13.28% 7.54% 12.9%

For the past year Medley Management Inc. has -29.02% weaker performance while BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II has 12.9% stronger performance.

Summary

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II beats Medley Management Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.