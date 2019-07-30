Comparison of Medley Management Inc. (MDLY) and BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BFY)

Medley Management Inc. (NYSE:MDLY) and BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BFY) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Medley Management Inc.
|3
|1.70
|N/A
|-0.65
|0.00
|BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II
|14
|13.55
|N/A
|0.45
|31.25
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Medley Management Inc. and BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us Medley Management Inc. and BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Medley Management Inc.
|0.00%
|33%
|-3.9%
|BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Medley Management Inc. and BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II are owned by institutional investors at 63.9% and 23.21% respectively. Medley Management Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 5.61%. Comparatively, BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II has 0.02% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Medley Management Inc.
|-4.86%
|-15.43%
|-31.16%
|-49.82%
|-47.81%
|-29.02%
|BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II
|0.5%
|4.17%
|7.03%
|13.28%
|7.54%
|12.9%
For the past year Medley Management Inc. has -29.02% weaker performance while BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II has 12.9% stronger performance.
Summary
BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II beats Medley Management Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.