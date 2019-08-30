Comparison of Medley Management Inc. (MDLY) and AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

As Asset Management companies, Medley Management Inc. (NYSE:MDLY) and AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medley Management Inc. 3 2.02 N/A -0.40 0.00 AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. 29 10.79 N/A 2.34 12.87

Demonstrates Medley Management Inc. and AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Medley Management Inc. and AllianceBernstein Holding L.P.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medley Management Inc. 0.00% 20.5% -2.6% AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. 0.00% 15.3% 15.3%

Volatility and Risk

Medley Management Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 38.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.38 beta. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P.’s 17.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.17 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

Medley Management Inc. and AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Medley Management Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. 0 0 2 3.00

Meanwhile, AllianceBernstein Holding L.P.’s consensus target price is $36, while its potential upside is 27.30%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 49.9% of Medley Management Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 17.6% of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. are owned by institutional investors. 2% are Medley Management Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% are AllianceBernstein Holding L.P.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Medley Management Inc. 42.19% 35.89% 17.42% -26.74% -10.13% -12.69% AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. 1.21% 0.9% 2.13% 0.47% -0.92% 10.43%

For the past year Medley Management Inc. has -12.69% weaker performance while AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has 10.43% stronger performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. beats Medley Management Inc.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities. The firm invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets across the globe. It employs long/short strategy to make its investments. The firm conducts in-house research to make its investments. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. was founded in 1987 and is based in New York, New York.