Comparison of MediWound Ltd. (MDWD) and scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH)

MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) and scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MediWound Ltd. 4 3.86 N/A -0.20 0.00 scPharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -1.59 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of MediWound Ltd. and scPharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of MediWound Ltd. and scPharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MediWound Ltd. 0.00% -18.4% -1.7% scPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -36.7% -30.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of MediWound Ltd. are 4 and 3.8. Competitively, scPharmaceuticals Inc. has 8.5 and 8.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. scPharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than MediWound Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for MediWound Ltd. and scPharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MediWound Ltd. 0 0 4 3.00 scPharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of MediWound Ltd. is $10.13, with potential upside of 214.60%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both MediWound Ltd. and scPharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 37.1% and 60.3% respectively. MediWound Ltd.’s share owned by insiders are 41.5%. Competitively, scPharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MediWound Ltd. -28.97% -17.78% -47.87% -41.49% -53.77% -30.54% scPharmaceuticals Inc. 10.06% 79.01% 80.12% 54.67% 25% 54.26%

For the past year MediWound Ltd. has -30.54% weaker performance while scPharmaceuticals Inc. has 54.26% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors MediWound Ltd. beats scPharmaceuticals Inc.

MediWound Ltd., an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing novel therapeutics products in Israel. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns. The company also develops EscharEx, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the debridement of chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds. MediWound Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.

scPharmaceuticals Inc., biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of transformative pharmaceutical products. The company's under development products are for heart failure and infectious diseases that include Furoscix that is for treatment of worsening or decompensated heart failure outside of the inpatient setting. scPharmaceuticals Inc. formerly known as scPharmaceuticals LLC. and changed its name to scPharmaceuticals Inc. in March 2014. The company was founded 2013 and is based in Burlington, Massachusetts.