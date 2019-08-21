Comparison of MediWound Ltd. (MDWD) and NewLink Genetics Corporation (NASDAQ:NLNK)

As Biotechnology businesses, MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) and NewLink Genetics Corporation (NASDAQ:NLNK), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MediWound Ltd. 4 3.60 N/A -0.20 0.00 NewLink Genetics Corporation 2 103.75 N/A -1.22 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for MediWound Ltd. and NewLink Genetics Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 has MediWound Ltd. and NewLink Genetics Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MediWound Ltd. 0.00% -18.4% -1.7% NewLink Genetics Corporation 0.00% -38.6% -33.1%

Risk & Volatility

MediWound Ltd. is 50.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.5. Competitively, NewLink Genetics Corporation’s beta is 1.31 which is 31.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

MediWound Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 4 and a Quick Ratio of 3.8. Competitively, NewLink Genetics Corporation’s Current Ratio is 13.3 and has 13.3 Quick Ratio. NewLink Genetics Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than MediWound Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

MediWound Ltd. and NewLink Genetics Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MediWound Ltd. 0 0 4 3.00 NewLink Genetics Corporation 0 1 0 2.00

The upside potential is 232.13% for MediWound Ltd. with consensus price target of $10.13. NewLink Genetics Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $4 consensus price target and a 148.45% potential upside. Based on the results shown earlier, MediWound Ltd. is looking more favorable than NewLink Genetics Corporation, analysts view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both MediWound Ltd. and NewLink Genetics Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 37.1% and 34.6% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 41.5% of MediWound Ltd.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.1% of NewLink Genetics Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MediWound Ltd. -28.97% -17.78% -47.87% -41.49% -53.77% -30.54% NewLink Genetics Corporation 13.46% 18% 1.14% 22.07% -52.8% 16.45%

For the past year MediWound Ltd. had bearish trend while NewLink Genetics Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

MediWound Ltd. beats on 6 of the 9 factors NewLink Genetics Corporation.

MediWound Ltd., an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing novel therapeutics products in Israel. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns. The company also develops EscharEx, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the debridement of chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds. MediWound Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.

NewLink Genetics Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing immunotherapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its portfolio includes biologic product candidates based on its HyperAcute cellular immunotherapy technology, which is designed to stimulate the human immune system to attack cancer cells; and small-molecule product candidates that are focused on breaking the immune system's tolerance to cancer by inhibiting the indoleamine-2, 3-dioxygenase pathway and the tryptophan-2, 3-dioxygenase pathway. The company is developing IDO pathway inhibitors comprising indoximod that is in multiple Phase I and Phase II clinical trials for patients with melanoma, pancreatic cancer, malignant brain tumors, metastatic breast cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, prostate cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and GDC-0919 and atezolizumab (MPDL3280A) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors. Its clinical development products include NLG2101 for metastatic breast cancer; NLG2102 for refractory malignant brain tumors; NLG2103 for advanced melanoma; NLG2104 for metastatic pancreatic cancer; NLG2105 for pediatric patients with refractory malignant brain tumors; and NLG2106 for acute myelogenous leukemia. The companyÂ’s HyperAcute cellular immunotherapy product candidates under clinical development include tergenpumatucel-L, is being investigated in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for patients with advanced NSCLC; and dorgenmeltucel-L, is being investigated in a Phase II clinical trial for patients with advanced melanoma. Its infectious disease program includes replication-competent recombinant vesicular stomatitis virus, a vaccine technology to treat Ebola and Marburg viruses. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Genentech, Inc. and Merck, Sharpe and Dohme Corp. NewLink Genetics Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Ames, Iowa.