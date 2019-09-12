Comparison of MediWound Ltd. (MDWD) and Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR)

Both MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) and Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|MediWound Ltd.
|4
|3.86
|N/A
|-0.20
|0.00
|Esperion Therapeutics Inc.
|44
|6.56
|N/A
|-2.74
|0.00
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for MediWound Ltd. and Esperion Therapeutics Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 provides MediWound Ltd. and Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|MediWound Ltd.
|0.00%
|-18.4%
|-1.7%
|Esperion Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-48.6%
|-35.7%
Volatility and Risk
MediWound Ltd. has a 0.5 beta, while its volatility is 50.00% which is less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Esperion Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand, has 1.64 beta which makes it 64.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.
Liquidity
MediWound Ltd.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4 and 3.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Esperion Therapeutics Inc. are 3.9 and 3.9 respectively. MediWound Ltd. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Esperion Therapeutics Inc.
Analyst Ratings
Recommendations and Ratings for MediWound Ltd. and Esperion Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|MediWound Ltd.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
|Esperion Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|3
|0
|2.00
MediWound Ltd.’s upside potential currently stands at 216.36% and an $10.25 average price target. Esperion Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $48 average price target and a 34.34% potential upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, MediWound Ltd. is looking more favorable than Esperion Therapeutics Inc.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 37.1% of MediWound Ltd. shares and 0% of Esperion Therapeutics Inc. shares. 41.5% are MediWound Ltd.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.5% of Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|MediWound Ltd.
|-28.97%
|-17.78%
|-47.87%
|-41.49%
|-53.77%
|-30.54%
|Esperion Therapeutics Inc.
|-6.08%
|-12.92%
|-5.5%
|-12.09%
|-7.61%
|-13.72%
For the past year MediWound Ltd.’s stock price has bigger decline than Esperion Therapeutics Inc.
Summary
On 6 of the 9 factors MediWound Ltd. beats Esperion Therapeutics Inc.
MediWound Ltd., an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing novel therapeutics products in Israel. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns. The company also develops EscharEx, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the debridement of chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds. MediWound Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.
Esperion Therapeutics, Inc., a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is Bempedoic acid, an inhibitor of ATP-citrate lyase that reduces cholesterol biosynthesis that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.
