Comparison of MediWound Ltd. (MDWD) and Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR)

Both MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) and Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MediWound Ltd. 4 3.86 N/A -0.20 0.00 Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 44 6.56 N/A -2.74 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for MediWound Ltd. and Esperion Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides MediWound Ltd. and Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MediWound Ltd. 0.00% -18.4% -1.7% Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -48.6% -35.7%

Volatility and Risk

MediWound Ltd. has a 0.5 beta, while its volatility is 50.00% which is less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Esperion Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand, has 1.64 beta which makes it 64.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

MediWound Ltd.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4 and 3.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Esperion Therapeutics Inc. are 3.9 and 3.9 respectively. MediWound Ltd. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Esperion Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for MediWound Ltd. and Esperion Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MediWound Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00 Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 0 3 0 2.00

MediWound Ltd.’s upside potential currently stands at 216.36% and an $10.25 average price target. Esperion Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $48 average price target and a 34.34% potential upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, MediWound Ltd. is looking more favorable than Esperion Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 37.1% of MediWound Ltd. shares and 0% of Esperion Therapeutics Inc. shares. 41.5% are MediWound Ltd.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.5% of Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MediWound Ltd. -28.97% -17.78% -47.87% -41.49% -53.77% -30.54% Esperion Therapeutics Inc. -6.08% -12.92% -5.5% -12.09% -7.61% -13.72%

For the past year MediWound Ltd.’s stock price has bigger decline than Esperion Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors MediWound Ltd. beats Esperion Therapeutics Inc.

MediWound Ltd., an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing novel therapeutics products in Israel. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns. The company also develops EscharEx, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the debridement of chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds. MediWound Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc., a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is Bempedoic acid, an inhibitor of ATP-citrate lyase that reduces cholesterol biosynthesis that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.