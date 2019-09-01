Comparison of MediWound Ltd. (MDWD) and Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLSN)

MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) and Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLSN), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MediWound Ltd. 4 3.55 N/A -0.20 0.00 Celsion Corporation 2 78.28 N/A -0.55 0.00

Table 1 highlights MediWound Ltd. and Celsion Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MediWound Ltd. 0.00% -18.4% -1.7% Celsion Corporation 0.00% -51.1% -21.4%

Risk & Volatility

MediWound Ltd. is 50.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.5 beta. Celsion Corporation has a 1.95 beta and it is 95.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

MediWound Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 4 while its Quick Ratio is 3.8. On the competitive side is, Celsion Corporation which has a 4.2 Current Ratio and a 4.2 Quick Ratio. Celsion Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to MediWound Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given MediWound Ltd. and Celsion Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MediWound Ltd. 0 0 4 3.00 Celsion Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

MediWound Ltd.’s upside potential is 221.59% at a $10.13 consensus target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 37.1% of MediWound Ltd. shares and 9.2% of Celsion Corporation shares. Insiders held roughly 41.5% of MediWound Ltd.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 0.4% of Celsion Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MediWound Ltd. -28.97% -17.78% -47.87% -41.49% -53.77% -30.54% Celsion Corporation -1.13% -0.57% -20.45% -18.22% -35.19% 24.11%

For the past year MediWound Ltd. has -30.54% weaker performance while Celsion Corporation has 24.11% stronger performance.

Summary

MediWound Ltd. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Celsion Corporation.

MediWound Ltd., an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing novel therapeutics products in Israel. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns. The company also develops EscharEx, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the debridement of chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds. MediWound Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.

Celsion Corporation, an oncology drug company, focuses on the development and commercialization of directed chemotherapy, DNA-mediated immunotherapy, and RNA based therapy products for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s lead product includes ThermoDox, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase III clinical trials for primary liver cancer; and under Phase II clinical trials for recurrent chest wall breast cancer. It is also developing GEN-1, a DNA-based immunotherapeutic product for the localized treatment of ovarian and brain cancers. Celsion Corporation was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Lawrenceville, New Jersey.