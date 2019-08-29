Comparison of MediWound Ltd. (MDWD) and Biofrontera AG (NASDAQ:BFRA)

Since MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) and Biofrontera AG (NASDAQ:BFRA) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MediWound Ltd. 4 3.79 N/A -0.20 0.00 Biofrontera AG 15 0.00 N/A -0.76 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MediWound Ltd. 0.00% -18.4% -1.7% Biofrontera AG 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for MediWound Ltd. and Biofrontera AG.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MediWound Ltd. 0 0 4 3.00 Biofrontera AG 0 0 0 0.00

$10.13 is MediWound Ltd.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 219.87%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 37.1% of MediWound Ltd. shares and 2.04% of Biofrontera AG shares. Insiders owned 41.5% of MediWound Ltd. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.04% of Biofrontera AG’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MediWound Ltd. -28.97% -17.78% -47.87% -41.49% -53.77% -30.54% Biofrontera AG -5.81% -11.18% 28.16% 14% 2.71% 32.89%

For the past year MediWound Ltd. had bearish trend while Biofrontera AG had bullish trend.

MediWound Ltd., an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing novel therapeutics products in Israel. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns. The company also develops EscharEx, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the debridement of chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds. MediWound Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.

Biofrontera AG, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions and diseases caused primarily by exposure to sunlight that result in sun damage to the skin. Its principal product is Ameluz, a prescription drug for the treatment of actinic keratosis. The company also offers BF-RhodoLED lamp, a photodynamic therapy for lesion-directed and field-directed treatment of actinic keratosis; and Belixos over-the-counter line of skin care cosmetics products. In addition, it is developing Ameluz for the treatment of basal cell carcinoma; BF-derm1 for the treatment of chronic and antihistamine-resistant urticaria; and BF-1 for the prophylactic treatment of migraine. The company offers its products primarily in the United States and Europe. Biofrontera AG has a collaboration and partnership agreement with Maruho Co., Ltd. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Leverkusen, Germany.