Comparison of Medigus Ltd. (MDGS) and Intersect ENT Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT)

We will be contrasting the differences between Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDGS) and Intersect ENT Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Medical Appliances & Equipment industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medigus Ltd. 3 16.74 N/A -3.20 0.00 Intersect ENT Inc. 26 4.56 N/A -0.90 0.00

Demonstrates Medigus Ltd. and Intersect ENT Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Medigus Ltd. and Intersect ENT Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medigus Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Intersect ENT Inc. 0.00% -22.9% -19.9%

Analyst Recommendations

Medigus Ltd. and Intersect ENT Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Medigus Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Intersect ENT Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

Intersect ENT Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $26.33 consensus price target and a 60.74% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Medigus Ltd. and Intersect ENT Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 10.91% and 0%. Medigus Ltd.’s share owned by insiders are 6.04%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 2.8% of Intersect ENT Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Medigus Ltd. -4.38% 2.56% -15.49% -2.04% -26.15% -7.69% Intersect ENT Inc. -1.93% -12.13% -38.94% -32.04% -37.54% -29.84%

For the past year Medigus Ltd. was less bearish than Intersect ENT Inc.

Medigus Ltd., a medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets surgical endostaplers and direct vision systems for minimally invasive medical procedures in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers MUSE, an ultrasonic surgical endostapler system for the treatment of gastroesophageal reflux disease; and miniaturized video cameras for use in various medical procedures, as well as specialized industrial applications. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Omer, Israel.

Intersect ENT, Inc., a commercial stage drug-device company, provides therapeutic solutions for patients with ear, nose, and throat conditions in the United States. It offers PROPEL and PROPEL mini drug releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses. The company is also developing RESOLVE, a steroid releasing implant for refractory disease for the treatment of patients in the physician office setting. The company was formerly known as Sinexus, Inc. and changed its name to Intersect ENT, Inc. in November 2009. Intersect ENT, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.