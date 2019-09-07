Comparison of Medifast Inc. (MED) and Vitamin Shoppe Inc. (NYSE:VSI)

Both Medifast Inc. (NYSE:MED) and Vitamin Shoppe Inc. (NYSE:VSI) are Specialty Retail Other companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medifast Inc. 127 1.86 N/A 5.30 21.06 Vitamin Shoppe Inc. 6 0.14 N/A 0.25 17.40

Table 1 demonstrates Medifast Inc. and Vitamin Shoppe Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Vitamin Shoppe Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Medifast Inc. The business with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. Medifast Inc. is trading at a higher P/E ratio than Vitamin Shoppe Inc., indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Medifast Inc. and Vitamin Shoppe Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medifast Inc. 0.00% 57.7% 36.2% Vitamin Shoppe Inc. 0.00% 1.9% 0.7%

Volatility and Risk

Medifast Inc. has a 0.7 beta, while its volatility is 30.00% which is less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Vitamin Shoppe Inc.’s 70.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.7 beta.

Liquidity

Medifast Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.2 while its Quick Ratio is 1.6. On the competitive side is, Vitamin Shoppe Inc. which has a 1.1 Current Ratio and a 0.2 Quick Ratio. Medifast Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Vitamin Shoppe Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Medifast Inc. and Vitamin Shoppe Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Medifast Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Vitamin Shoppe Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$190 is Medifast Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 88.44%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Medifast Inc. and Vitamin Shoppe Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 97.8% and 0%. Insiders held 3.2% of Medifast Inc. shares. Competitively, 3.5% are Vitamin Shoppe Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Medifast Inc. -1.39% -9.22% -26.2% -10.72% -34.42% -10.69% Vitamin Shoppe Inc. -4.95% 17.24% -26.21% -4.12% -44.75% -6.75%

For the past year Vitamin Shoppe Inc. has weaker performance than Medifast Inc.

Summary

Medifast Inc. beats on 11 of the 11 factors Vitamin Shoppe Inc.

Medifast, Inc., through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and diet products. The company offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, oatmeal and cereal crunch products, drinks, eggs, hearty choices, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by Take Shape For Life, Flavors of Home, and Essential 1 brands, as well as Dual Fuel, a sports nutrition pilot program. It also provides meal replacements comprising vitamins and minerals; and hydration products, as well as other nutrients for health purposes. As of December 31, 2016, Medifast, Inc. operated weight control centers in 37 franchise locations in Arizona, California, Louisiana, Minnesota, Maryland, and Wisconsin; and 19 reseller locations in Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Texas. The company sells its products through various channels, including the Internet, call centers, independent health advisors, medical professionals, franchise weight loss clinics, and direct consumer marketing. Medifast, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Owings Mills, Maryland.

Vitamin Shoppe, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and contract manufacturer of nutritional products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Direct, and Manufacturing. The company provides custom manufacturing and private labeling services for VMS products, as well as develops and markets own branded products. It offers vitamins, minerals, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition, and other health and wellness products of approximately 900 brands, such as own brands comprising Vitamin Shoppe, BodyTech, True Athlete, Mytrition, plnt, ProBioCare, Next Step, and Betancourt Nutrition; and national brands, including Optimum Nutrition, Cellucor, Garden of Life, Quest Nutrition, Solaray, Solgar, and NatureÂ’s Way. The company sells its products through Vitamin Shoppe and Super Supplements retail stores; and catalogs, as well as through its vitaminshoppe.com Website. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 775 company-operated retail stores; and 7 franchise stores in Panama, 5 franchise stores in Guatemala, 3 franchise stores in Costa Rica, and 2 franchise stores in Paraguay. The company was formerly known as VS Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Vitamin Shoppe, Inc. in November 2009. Vitamin Shoppe, Inc. was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Secaucus, New Jersey.