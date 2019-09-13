Comparison of Medifast Inc. (MED) and TravelCenters of America LLC (NASDAQ:TA)

Medifast Inc. (NYSE:MED) and TravelCenters of America LLC (NASDAQ:TA) are two firms in the Specialty Retail Other that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medifast Inc. 126 1.97 N/A 5.30 21.06 TravelCenters of America LLC 18 0.02 N/A -0.24 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Medifast Inc. and TravelCenters of America LLC.

Profitability

Table 2 has Medifast Inc. and TravelCenters of America LLC’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medifast Inc. 0.00% 57.7% 36.2% TravelCenters of America LLC 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

Medifast Inc. is 30.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.7. Competitively, TravelCenters of America LLC is 65.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.65 beta.

Liquidity

Medifast Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.2 while its Quick Ratio is 1.6. On the competitive side is, TravelCenters of America LLC which has a 0.9 Current Ratio and a 0.4 Quick Ratio. Medifast Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to TravelCenters of America LLC.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Medifast Inc. and TravelCenters of America LLC.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Medifast Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 TravelCenters of America LLC 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of Medifast Inc. is $130, with potential upside of 22.58%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 97.8% of Medifast Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 36.2% of TravelCenters of America LLC are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 3.2% of Medifast Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 3.7% of TravelCenters of America LLC’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Medifast Inc. -1.39% -9.22% -26.2% -10.72% -34.42% -10.69% TravelCenters of America LLC -3.9% -5.48% -12.88% -33.78% -24.18% -8.24%

For the past year TravelCenters of America LLC has weaker performance than Medifast Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Medifast Inc. beats TravelCenters of America LLC.

Medifast, Inc., through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and diet products. The company offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, oatmeal and cereal crunch products, drinks, eggs, hearty choices, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by Take Shape For Life, Flavors of Home, and Essential 1 brands, as well as Dual Fuel, a sports nutrition pilot program. It also provides meal replacements comprising vitamins and minerals; and hydration products, as well as other nutrients for health purposes. As of December 31, 2016, Medifast, Inc. operated weight control centers in 37 franchise locations in Arizona, California, Louisiana, Minnesota, Maryland, and Wisconsin; and 19 reseller locations in Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Texas. The company sells its products through various channels, including the Internet, call centers, independent health advisors, medical professionals, franchise weight loss clinics, and direct consumer marketing. Medifast, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Owings Mills, Maryland.

TravelCenters of America LLC operates and franchises travel center, and standalone convenience store and restaurant locations in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Travel Centers and Convenience Stores. The company offers diesel fuel and gasoline, and diesel exhaust fluid; and operates full service restaurants and quick service restaurants (QSRs). It also operates truck repair and maintenance facilities that offer oil change, wheel alignment, tire repair, and diesel filter cleaning, as well as air conditioning, brakes, and electrical systems diagnostics and repair services. In addition, the company provides RoadSquad, a roadside truck service; RoadSquad Connect, a centralized call center; RoadSquad OnSite, a truck and trailer repair service at customer facilities; and Reserve-It!, a parking program, as well as operates travel and convenience stores that offer packaged food and snack items, beverages, non-prescription drug and beauty supplies, batteries, automobile accessories, tobacco products, and music and video products. Further, it offers information center, banking desk, Wi-Fi Internet access, laundry, private shower, exercise facility, and theater or big screen television room services to drivers. The company serves trucking fleets and drivers, independent truck drivers, highway and local motorists, and casual diners. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 255 travel centers under the TravelCenters of America, TA, Petro Stopping Centers, and Petro brands; 233 convenience stores under the Minit Mart brand; approximately 200 full service restaurants under the Iron Skillet and Country Pride brands; approximately 430 QSRs under Arby's, Burger King, Dunkin' Donuts, Pizza Hut, Popeye's Chicken & Biscuits, Starbuck's Coffee, Subway, Taco Bell, O'Deli's Subs, Godfather's Pizza, and Hunt Brothers Pizza brands; and 52 standalone restaurants under the Quaker Steak & Lube brand. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Westlake, Ohio.