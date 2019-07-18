Comparison of Medifast Inc. (MED) and eBay Inc. NT 56 (NASDAQ:EBAYL)

Medifast Inc. (NYSE:MED) and eBay Inc. NT 56 (NASDAQ:EBAYL), both competing one another are Specialty Retail Other companies. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medifast Inc. 132 2.38 N/A 5.30 26.72 eBay Inc. NT 56 26 0.00 N/A -1.57 0.00

Table 1 highlights Medifast Inc. and eBay Inc. NT 56’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medifast Inc. 0.00% 57.7% 36.2% eBay Inc. NT 56 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Medifast Inc. and eBay Inc. NT 56 are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Medifast Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 eBay Inc. NT 56 0 0 0 0.00

Medifast Inc. has a 105.23% upside potential and an average target price of $233.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Medifast Inc. and eBay Inc. NT 56 are owned by institutional investors at 98.1% and 0% respectively. Insiders held roughly 3.3% of Medifast Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Medifast Inc. -1.45% 2.95% 7.71% -11.39% 13.21% 13.33% eBay Inc. NT 56 0.96% 0.54% -0.48% 2.03% 0.69% 2.71%

For the past year Medifast Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than eBay Inc. NT 56.

Summary

Medifast Inc. beats eBay Inc. NT 56 on 9 of the 9 factors.

Medifast, Inc., through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and diet products. The company offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, oatmeal and cereal crunch products, drinks, eggs, hearty choices, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by Take Shape For Life, Flavors of Home, and Essential 1 brands, as well as Dual Fuel, a sports nutrition pilot program. It also provides meal replacements comprising vitamins and minerals; and hydration products, as well as other nutrients for health purposes. As of December 31, 2016, Medifast, Inc. operated weight control centers in 37 franchise locations in Arizona, California, Louisiana, Minnesota, Maryland, and Wisconsin; and 19 reseller locations in Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Texas. The company sells its products through various channels, including the Internet, call centers, independent health advisors, medical professionals, franchise weight loss clinics, and direct consumer marketing. Medifast, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Owings Mills, Maryland.