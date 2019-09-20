Comparison of Medidata Solutions Inc. (MDSO) and Streamline Health Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM)

Both Medidata Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO) and Streamline Health Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM) compete on a level playing field in the Healthcare Information Services industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medidata Solutions Inc. 87 8.38 N/A 0.70 131.28 Streamline Health Solutions Inc. 1 1.12 N/A -0.27 0.00

In table 1 we can see Medidata Solutions Inc. and Streamline Health Solutions Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Medidata Solutions Inc. and Streamline Health Solutions Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medidata Solutions Inc. 0.00% 8.6% 5.4% Streamline Health Solutions Inc. 0.00% -63.1% -15.1%

Volatility & Risk

Medidata Solutions Inc.’s 1.22 beta indicates that its volatility is 22.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. Competitively, Streamline Health Solutions Inc. is 90.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.1 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Medidata Solutions Inc. are 2.6 and 2.6 respectively. Its competitor Streamline Health Solutions Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.6 and its Quick Ratio is 0.6. Medidata Solutions Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Streamline Health Solutions Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Medidata Solutions Inc. and Streamline Health Solutions Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Medidata Solutions Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Streamline Health Solutions Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of Medidata Solutions Inc. is $92, with potential upside of 0.21%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Medidata Solutions Inc. shares and 42.5% of Streamline Health Solutions Inc. shares. About 3.8% of Medidata Solutions Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.5% are Streamline Health Solutions Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Medidata Solutions Inc. 0.41% 0.62% 0.22% 32.52% 26.15% 35.52% Streamline Health Solutions Inc. -0.74% -11.18% 25% 8% 0.37% 66.67%

For the past year Medidata Solutions Inc. was less bullish than Streamline Health Solutions Inc.

Summary

Medidata Solutions Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Streamline Health Solutions Inc.

Medidata Solutions, Inc. provides cloud-based solutions for life sciences worldwide. It offers Medidata Clinical Cloud that provides a software-as-a-service platform of technology and data analytics solutions to optimize activities across clinical development. The companyÂ’s platform solutions includes Plan Study that addresses the areas to ensure optimal study design, grant development and negotiation, and investigator payments; and Support Sites, which provides robust risk management, reduced source document verification, real-time monitoring, on-time, accurate payments. Its platform solutions also comprise Engage Patients that captures the voice of the patient in clinical studies; Medidata Patient Cloud, which enables sponsors to collect a dataset directly from the patient; Conduct Study that includes solutions for data capture and study management in the clinical trial research process; Medidata RaveX, an electronic data capture and management system solution; Study Management that enable clinical teams to manage, monitor, control, integrate, and report operational and clinical data from patients and sites; and Optimize Outcomes, which is designed to surface a range of embedded operational data across the clinical process. Additionally, it offers professional services. The company markets and sells its cloud-based solutions through a direct sales force, as well as through relationships with contract research organizations (CROs) and other strategic partners. It serves pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device, and diagnostics companies; academic research centers, government, and other non-profit organizations; and CROs and other entities engaged in clinical trials. Medidata Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. provides health information technology solutions and services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. It offers computer software-based solutions through its Looking Glass platform, which captures, aggregates, and translates structured and unstructured data to deliver predictive insights to its clients. The company also provides patient care solutions that enable healthcare providers to enhance their patient care through individual workflows comprising clinical analytics, operating room management, physician portal, and care coordination; and health information management, coding, and clinical documentation improvement (CDI) solutions, which include Web-based software solutions, such as content management, release of information, computer-assisted coding, CDI, abstracting, and physician query. In addition, the company provides financial management solutions, including accounts receivable management, denials management, claims processing, spend management, and audit management; and custom integration, training, electronic image conversion, audit, and database monitoring services. It sells its solutions and services through direct sales force and reseller partnerships. Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.