Comparison of MediciNova Inc. (MNOV) and Teligent Inc. (NASDAQ:TLGT)

As Biotechnology businesses, MediciNova Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) and Teligent Inc. (NASDAQ:TLGT), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MediciNova Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -0.35 0.00 Teligent Inc. 1 0.60 N/A -0.75 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of MediciNova Inc. and Teligent Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us MediciNova Inc. and Teligent Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MediciNova Inc. 0.00% -20% -19% Teligent Inc. 0.00% -84.1% -14.9%

Volatility and Risk

MediciNova Inc. has a beta of 1.22 and its 22.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Teligent Inc. has a 1.45 beta and it is 45.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

MediciNova Inc. has a Current Ratio of 46.4 and a Quick Ratio of 46.4. Competitively, Teligent Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.5 and has 1 Quick Ratio. MediciNova Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Teligent Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered MediciNova Inc. and Teligent Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MediciNova Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Teligent Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

MediciNova Inc. has a 129.17% upside potential and an average price target of $22.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 21.6% of MediciNova Inc. shares and 83.8% of Teligent Inc. shares. About 4.2% of MediciNova Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.1% of Teligent Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MediciNova Inc. 3.93% 25.1% 58.44% 25.1% 25.58% 58.63% Teligent Inc. -0.89% -10.79% -43.54% -72.55% -69.96% -34.88%

For the past year MediciNova Inc. had bullish trend while Teligent Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

MediciNova Inc. beats Teligent Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

MediciNova, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring and developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The companyÂ’s product candidate includes MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for the treatment of neurological disorders, including primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis; amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and substance dependence and addiction, including methamphetamine, opioid, and alcohol dependence. Its product pipeline also comprises MN-001 (tipelukast), an orally bioavailable small molecule compound to treat fibrotic diseases, such as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and other fibrotic diseases; MN-221 (bedoradrine), a ÃŸ2-adrenergic receptor agonist for the treatment of acute exacerbation of asthma; and MN-029 (denibulin), a tubulin binding agent to treat solid tumor cancers. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

Teligent, Inc., a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, formulates, manufactures, and markets generic topical, branded generic, and generic injectable pharmaceutical products in the United States and Canada. The company sells generic pharmaceutical products in topical, injectable, complex, and ophthalmic dosage forms. It also develops, manufactures, fills, and packages topical semi-solid and liquid products for branded and generic pharmaceutical customers, as well as for over-the-counter and cosmetic markets. The companyÂ’s products are used in various applications that range from cosmetics and cosmeceuticals to the prescription treatment of conditions, such as dermatitis, psoriasis, and eczema. In addition, it offers contract formulation and contract manufacturing services comprising formulating, testing, and/or manufacturing prescription drugs and medical devices. The company was formerly known as IGI Laboratories, Inc. and changed its name to Teligent, Inc. in October 2015. Teligent, Inc. was founded in 1977 and is based in Buena, New Jersey.