Comparison of MediciNova Inc. (MNOV) and Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT)

MediciNova Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) and Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MediciNova Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -0.35 0.00 Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -1.89 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows MediciNova Inc. and Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MediciNova Inc. 0.00% -21.1% -20.1% Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -46.8% -35.1%

Volatility & Risk

MediciNova Inc.’s 1.18 beta indicates that its volatility is 18.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 166.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 2.66 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of MediciNova Inc. are 34.8 and 34.8 respectively. Its competitor Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.7 and its Quick Ratio is 9.7. MediciNova Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for MediciNova Inc. and Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MediciNova Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

MediciNova Inc. has a consensus price target of $22, and a 162.84% upside potential. Competitively the consensus price target of Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $37, which is potential 228.89% upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than MediciNova Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both MediciNova Inc. and Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 21.3% and 87.9% respectively. About 2.7% of MediciNova Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.6% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MediciNova Inc. -3.54% -2.05% -13.74% 11.58% 0.21% 16.77% Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.32% -12.81% -33.11% -12.5% -38.11% -17.81%

For the past year MediciNova Inc. had bullish trend while Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors MediciNova Inc. beats Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.

MediciNova, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring and developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The companyÂ’s product candidate includes MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for the treatment of neurological disorders, including primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis; amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and substance dependence and addiction, including methamphetamine, opioid, and alcohol dependence. Its product pipeline also comprises MN-001 (tipelukast), an orally bioavailable small molecule compound to treat fibrotic diseases, such as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and other fibrotic diseases; MN-221 (bedoradrine), a ÃŸ2-adrenergic receptor agonist for the treatment of acute exacerbation of asthma; and MN-029 (denibulin), a tubulin binding agent to treat solid tumor cancers. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has two lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells; and three LVV programs for the treatment of other rare genetic diseases, as well as an adeno-associated viral vector program, which is under preclinical development. The company has collaboration agreements with Lund University, Sweden; and Centro de Investigaciones EnergÃ©ticas, Medioambientales y TecnolÃ³gicas. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.