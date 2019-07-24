Comparison of MediciNova Inc. (MNOV) and Principia Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PRNB)

MediciNova Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) and Principia Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PRNB), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MediciNova Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -0.35 0.00 Principia Biopharma Inc. 32 14.83 N/A 0.21 151.31

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of MediciNova Inc. and Principia Biopharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has MediciNova Inc. and Principia Biopharma Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MediciNova Inc. 0.00% -20% -19% Principia Biopharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of MediciNova Inc. is 46.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 46.4. The Current Ratio of rival Principia Biopharma Inc. is 10.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 10.7. MediciNova Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Principia Biopharma Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for MediciNova Inc. and Principia Biopharma Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MediciNova Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Principia Biopharma Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

MediciNova Inc. has a 126.34% upside potential and a consensus price target of $22. On the other hand, Principia Biopharma Inc.’s potential upside is 28.07% and its average price target is $50. The information presented earlier suggests that MediciNova Inc. looks more robust than Principia Biopharma Inc. as far as analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both MediciNova Inc. and Principia Biopharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 21.6% and 95.7% respectively. 4.2% are MediciNova Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 13.92% of Principia Biopharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MediciNova Inc. 3.93% 25.1% 58.44% 25.1% 25.58% 58.63% Principia Biopharma Inc. 4.42% 12.08% 8% 31.52% 0% 13.8%

For the past year MediciNova Inc. was more bullish than Principia Biopharma Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Principia Biopharma Inc. beats MediciNova Inc.

MediciNova, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring and developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The companyÂ’s product candidate includes MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for the treatment of neurological disorders, including primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis; amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and substance dependence and addiction, including methamphetamine, opioid, and alcohol dependence. Its product pipeline also comprises MN-001 (tipelukast), an orally bioavailable small molecule compound to treat fibrotic diseases, such as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and other fibrotic diseases; MN-221 (bedoradrine), a ÃŸ2-adrenergic receptor agonist for the treatment of acute exacerbation of asthma; and MN-029 (denibulin), a tubulin binding agent to treat solid tumor cancers. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

Principia Biopharma Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel oral therapies for immunology and oncology in the United States. It is developing PRN1008, an inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of pemphigus, a chronic skin disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immune thrombocytopenic purpura; PRN2246, an inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis and other central nervous system diseases; PRN1371, a drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and oral small molecule inhibitors of the immunoproteasome. The company has collaboration agreements with Genzyme Corporation and AbbVie Biotechnology Limited. Principia Biopharma Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.