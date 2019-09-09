Comparison of MediciNova Inc. (MNOV) and Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK)

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in MediciNova Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) and Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MediciNova Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -0.35 0.00 Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 6.95 N/A -3.76 0.00

Table 1 highlights MediciNova Inc. and Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents MediciNova Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) and Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MediciNova Inc. 0.00% -21.1% -20.1% Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -232.6% -39.5%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.18 beta means MediciNova Inc.’s volatility is 18.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. Competitively, Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s beta is 1.85 which is 85.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

34.8 and 34.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of MediciNova Inc. Its rival Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 14.1 and 14 respectively. MediciNova Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

MediciNova Inc. and Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MediciNova Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

MediciNova Inc. has an average price target of $22, and a 146.36% upside potential. Competitively the average price target of Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $25, which is potential 443.48% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. looks more robust than MediciNova Inc. as far as analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 21.3% of MediciNova Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 79% of Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 2.7% of MediciNova Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% are Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MediciNova Inc. -3.54% -2.05% -13.74% 11.58% 0.21% 16.77% Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.87% -21.22% -40.41% -51.28% -67.54% -37.04%

For the past year MediciNova Inc. had bullish trend while Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

MediciNova Inc. beats Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

MediciNova, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring and developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The companyÂ’s product candidate includes MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for the treatment of neurological disorders, including primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis; amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and substance dependence and addiction, including methamphetamine, opioid, and alcohol dependence. Its product pipeline also comprises MN-001 (tipelukast), an orally bioavailable small molecule compound to treat fibrotic diseases, such as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and other fibrotic diseases; MN-221 (bedoradrine), a ÃŸ2-adrenergic receptor agonist for the treatment of acute exacerbation of asthma; and MN-029 (denibulin), a tubulin binding agent to treat solid tumor cancers. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics based upon tetracycline chemistry in the United States. Its lead product candidates include omadacycline, a broad-spectrum, intravenous, and oral antibiotic, which is in Phase III clinical stage for use as a monotherapy antibiotic for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections (ABSSSI), community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP), urinary tract infections, and other community-acquired bacterial infections; and Sarecycline, a tetracycline-derived compound that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acne and rosacea. The company has special protocol assessment agreements with Food and Drug Administration for the Phase III studies for ABSSSI and CABP. It has collaborative research and license agreement with Allergan plc to research, develop, and commercialize tetracycline products; license agreement with Tufts University to develop and commercialize products for the treatment or prevention of bacterial or microbial diseases, or medical conditions; and license agreement with Shin Nippon Biomedical Laboratories Ltd. to develop TO-2070 for the treatment of acute migraine. The company also has a cooperative research and development agreement with the U.S. Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases to study omadacycline against pathogenic agents causing infectious diseases. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.