Comparison of MediciNova Inc. (MNOV) and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX)

We are contrasting MediciNova Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MediciNova Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -0.35 0.00 Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 14.21 N/A -0.95 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates MediciNova Inc. and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MediciNova Inc. 0.00% -20% -19% Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 376.4% -33.8%

Volatility & Risk

MediciNova Inc. has a 1.22 beta, while its volatility is 22.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 0.63 beta is the reason why it is 37.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

46.4 and 46.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of MediciNova Inc. Its rival Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5.2 and 5 respectively. MediciNova Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for MediciNova Inc. and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MediciNova Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

MediciNova Inc. has a 129.17% upside potential and a consensus target price of $22. Competitively the consensus target price of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $16.67, which is potential 165.02% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. looks more robust than MediciNova Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both MediciNova Inc. and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 21.6% and 0% respectively. MediciNova Inc.’s share held by insiders are 4.2%. Insiders Competitively, held 0.3% of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MediciNova Inc. 3.93% 25.1% 58.44% 25.1% 25.58% 58.63% Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. -9.14% 8.94% 26.17% -28.93% -31.93% -2.71%

For the past year MediciNova Inc. had bullish trend while Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

MediciNova Inc. beats Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

MediciNova, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring and developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The companyÂ’s product candidate includes MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for the treatment of neurological disorders, including primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis; amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and substance dependence and addiction, including methamphetamine, opioid, and alcohol dependence. Its product pipeline also comprises MN-001 (tipelukast), an orally bioavailable small molecule compound to treat fibrotic diseases, such as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and other fibrotic diseases; MN-221 (bedoradrine), a ÃŸ2-adrenergic receptor agonist for the treatment of acute exacerbation of asthma; and MN-029 (denibulin), a tubulin binding agent to treat solid tumor cancers. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of human diseases. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with SSA therapy in adults. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 1 and type 2 diabetes; LX2761, which is in Phase 1 development for use in the treatment of diabetes; and LX9211 for use as a treatment for neuropathic pain. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Sanofi; Ipsen Pharma SAS; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company; and Genentech, Inc. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.