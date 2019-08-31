Comparison of MediciNova Inc. (MNOV) and Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT)

Since MediciNova Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) and Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MediciNova Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -0.35 0.00 Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 86 9.29 N/A -10.75 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates MediciNova Inc. and Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows MediciNova Inc. and Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MediciNova Inc. 0.00% -21.1% -20.1% Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -615.8% -60.3%

Volatility & Risk

MediciNova Inc. has a beta of 1.18 and its 18.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 31.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.31 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of MediciNova Inc. are 34.8 and 34.8 respectively. Its competitor Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.7 and its Quick Ratio is 3.7. MediciNova Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown MediciNova Inc. and Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MediciNova Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 3 2.60

MediciNova Inc.’s consensus target price is $22, while its potential upside is 154.04%. Meanwhile, Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus target price is $161, while its potential upside is 150.86%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, MediciNova Inc. is looking more favorable than Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

MediciNova Inc. and Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 21.3% and 73.2%. 2.7% are MediciNova Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 2.4% of Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MediciNova Inc. -3.54% -2.05% -13.74% 11.58% 0.21% 16.77% Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. -8.03% -20.61% -26.77% -45.89% -29.32% -37.64%

For the past year MediciNova Inc. had bullish trend while Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

MediciNova Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.

MediciNova, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring and developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The companyÂ’s product candidate includes MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for the treatment of neurological disorders, including primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis; amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and substance dependence and addiction, including methamphetamine, opioid, and alcohol dependence. Its product pipeline also comprises MN-001 (tipelukast), an orally bioavailable small molecule compound to treat fibrotic diseases, such as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and other fibrotic diseases; MN-221 (bedoradrine), a ÃŸ2-adrenergic receptor agonist for the treatment of acute exacerbation of asthma; and MN-029 (denibulin), a tubulin binding agent to treat solid tumor cancers. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat non-viral, progressive liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is obeticholic acid (OCA), a bile acid analog, which has a structure based on a naturally occurring human bile acid that selectively binds to and activates the farnesoid X receptor (FXR). The company is developing OCA to treat various non-viral progressive liver diseases, such as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, primary sclerosing cholangitis, and biliary atresia. It also provides OCA under the Ocaliva brand name for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis in the United States and Europe. In addition, the company is developing INT-767, an orally administered dual FXR and TGR5 agonist for the treatment of liver fibrosis; and INT-777, an orally administered TGR5 agonist for the treatment of type 2 diabetes, associated metabolic disorders, and other gastrointestinal indications. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New York, New York.