Comparison of MediciNova Inc. (MNOV) and ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IMUC)

MediciNova Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) and ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IMUC) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MediciNova Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -0.35 0.00 ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.48 0.00

In table 1 we can see MediciNova Inc. and ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of MediciNova Inc. and ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MediciNova Inc. 0.00% -21.1% -20.1% ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. 0.00% -321.9% -158.6%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.18 beta means MediciNova Inc.’s volatility is 18.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd.’s beta is -0.31 which is 131.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

34.8 and 34.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of MediciNova Inc. Its rival ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 9.5 and 9.5 respectively. MediciNova Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given MediciNova Inc. and ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MediciNova Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

MediciNova Inc.’s consensus target price is $22, while its potential upside is 146.36%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

MediciNova Inc. and ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 21.3% and 4.3%. About 2.7% of MediciNova Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.3% of ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MediciNova Inc. -3.54% -2.05% -13.74% 11.58% 0.21% 16.77% ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. 2.46% 47.06% 3.46% -10.71% -89.43% 47.06%

For the past year MediciNova Inc. has weaker performance than ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors MediciNova Inc. beats ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd.

MediciNova, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring and developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The companyÂ’s product candidate includes MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for the treatment of neurological disorders, including primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis; amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and substance dependence and addiction, including methamphetamine, opioid, and alcohol dependence. Its product pipeline also comprises MN-001 (tipelukast), an orally bioavailable small molecule compound to treat fibrotic diseases, such as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and other fibrotic diseases; MN-221 (bedoradrine), a ÃŸ2-adrenergic receptor agonist for the treatment of acute exacerbation of asthma; and MN-029 (denibulin), a tubulin binding agent to treat solid tumor cancers. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops immune-based therapies for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is ICT-107, a dendritic cell (DC) immunotherapy targeting cancer stem cells (CSCs) and cancer antigens, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM). The company is also developing ICT-140, a DC-based immunotherapy targeting CSCs and cancer antigens that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian cancer; and ICT-121, a DC-based immunotherapy targeting CD133 markers and CSCs, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat recurrent GBM and other solid tumor cancers. In addition, it has a portfolio of other potential therapeutic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company was formerly known as Optical Molecular Imaging, Inc. and changed its name to ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd. in November 2006. ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd. is based in Calabasas, California.