Comparison of MediciNova Inc. (MNOV) and 22nd Century Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII)

MediciNova Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) and 22nd Century Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MediciNova Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -0.35 0.00 22nd Century Group Inc. 2 9.07 N/A -0.07 0.00

Table 1 highlights MediciNova Inc. and 22nd Century Group Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MediciNova Inc. 0.00% -20% -19% 22nd Century Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.22 beta indicates that MediciNova Inc. is 22.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, 22nd Century Group Inc.’s beta is 1.78 which is 78.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

MediciNova Inc. has a Current Ratio of 46.4 and a Quick Ratio of 46.4. Competitively, 22nd Century Group Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.3 and has 8.7 Quick Ratio. MediciNova Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than 22nd Century Group Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for MediciNova Inc. and 22nd Century Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MediciNova Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 22nd Century Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

MediciNova Inc.’s consensus price target is $22, while its potential upside is 130.85%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 21.6% of MediciNova Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 26.5% of 22nd Century Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 4.2% of MediciNova Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.8% of 22nd Century Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MediciNova Inc. 3.93% 25.1% 58.44% 25.1% 25.58% 58.63% 22nd Century Group Inc. -2.86% 7.94% -19.05% -26.88% -9.33% -18.07%

For the past year MediciNova Inc. has 58.63% stronger performance while 22nd Century Group Inc. has -18.07% weaker performance.

MediciNova, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring and developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The companyÂ’s product candidate includes MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for the treatment of neurological disorders, including primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis; amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and substance dependence and addiction, including methamphetamine, opioid, and alcohol dependence. Its product pipeline also comprises MN-001 (tipelukast), an orally bioavailable small molecule compound to treat fibrotic diseases, such as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and other fibrotic diseases; MN-221 (bedoradrine), a ÃŸ2-adrenergic receptor agonist for the treatment of acute exacerbation of asthma; and MN-029 (denibulin), a tubulin binding agent to treat solid tumor cancers. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

22nd Century Group, Inc., a plant biotechnology company, provides technology that allows for the level of nicotine and other nicotinic alkaloids in tobacco plants to be decreased or increased through genetic engineering and plant breeding. It develops smoking cessation products and modified risk tobacco products for smokers who are unable or unwilling to quit smoking and who may be interested in cigarettes, which reduce exposure to nicotine or to certain tobacco smoke toxins and/or pose a lower health risk than conventional cigarettes. The companyÂ’s products include RED SUN and MAGIC regular and menthol cigarettes; and SPECTRUM government research cigarettes. It is also developing X-22, a prescription smoking cessation aid, which is a tobacco-based botanical medical product for use as a smoking cessation; and modified risk cigarettes, such as BRAND A, which has approximately 95% less nicotine than conventional tobacco cigarettes, as well as BRAND B cigarettes that contain low amount of tar per milligram of nicotine. 22nd Century Group, Inc. has a scientific collaboration with the University of Virginia; and a strategic partnership with Anandia Laboratories, Inc. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Clarence, New York.