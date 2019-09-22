Comparison of Medallion Financial Corp. (MFIN) and CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO)

Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) and CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) compete against each other in the Credit Services sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medallion Financial Corp. 6 1.09 N/A -0.37 0.00 CURO Group Holdings Corp. 11 0.53 N/A -0.47 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Medallion Financial Corp. and CURO Group Holdings Corp.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medallion Financial Corp. 0.00% -3.4% -0.6% CURO Group Holdings Corp. 0.00% -41.3% -0.9%

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Medallion Financial Corp. and CURO Group Holdings Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Medallion Financial Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 CURO Group Holdings Corp. 0 0 2 3.00

On the other hand, CURO Group Holdings Corp.’s potential upside is 37.81% and its average target price is $19.5.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 25.8% of Medallion Financial Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 48.3% of CURO Group Holdings Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Medallion Financial Corp.’s share owned by insiders are 3.3%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 3.3% of CURO Group Holdings Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Medallion Financial Corp. 4.38% -26.22% -27.39% -5.11% -2.53% 6.82% CURO Group Holdings Corp. 17.61% 13.11% 0.24% -1.19% -52.52% 30.87%

For the past year Medallion Financial Corp. was less bullish than CURO Group Holdings Corp.

Summary

Medallion Financial Corp. beats on 4 of the 7 factors CURO Group Holdings Corp.

Medallion Financial Corp., through with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It originates, acquires, and services loans that finance taxicab medallions and various types of commercial businesses. The company offers consumer loans for the purchase of recreational vehicles, boats, motorcycles, and trailers, as well as to finance small scale home improvements; and commercial loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business. It also provides secured mezzanine loans to businesses in various industries, including manufacturing, and various service providers; and asset based loans. In addition, the company offers other secured commercial loans to various businesses comprising retail trade and various service providers; and other debt, mezzanine, and equity investment capital to companies in various industries. Further, it raises deposits and conducts other banking activities. Medallion Financial Corp. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

CURO Group Holdings Corp. provides consumer finance to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, credit protection insurance, gold buying, retail installment sales, and money transfer services. The company operates under the Speedy Cash, Rapid Cash, Avio Credit, and Cash Money brands; and online as Wage Day Advance, as well as offers installment loans online under the LendDirect brand. The company was formerly known as Speedy Group Holdings Corp. and changed its name to CURO Group Holdings Corp. in May 2016. CURO Group Holdings Corp. was founded in 1997 and is based in Wichita, Kansas.