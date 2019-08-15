Comparison of Medallia Inc. (MDLA) and QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADB)

We are comparing Medallia Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) and QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADB) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Application Software companies, competing one another.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Medallia Inc.
|39
|14.98
|N/A
|-0.47
|0.00
|QAD Inc.
|32
|2.15
|N/A
|0.28
|118.74
Table 1 demonstrates Medallia Inc. and QAD Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Medallia Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|QAD Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Medallia Inc. and QAD Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Medallia Inc.
|0
|2
|7
|2.78
|QAD Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
The upside potential is 15.19% for Medallia Inc. with average target price of $47.56.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Medallia Inc. and QAD Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 11.32% respectively. 6.4% are Medallia Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 76.61% of QAD Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Medallia Inc.
|-1.7%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|7.56%
|QAD Inc.
|0.06%
|4.4%
|10.03%
|5.61%
|-5.47%
|11.86%
For the past year Medallia Inc. has weaker performance than QAD Inc.
Summary
Medallia Inc. beats QAD Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.
