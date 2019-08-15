Comparison of Medallia Inc. (MDLA) and QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADB)

We are comparing Medallia Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) and QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADB) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Application Software companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medallia Inc. 39 14.98 N/A -0.47 0.00 QAD Inc. 32 2.15 N/A 0.28 118.74

Table 1 demonstrates Medallia Inc. and QAD Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medallia Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% QAD Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Medallia Inc. and QAD Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Medallia Inc. 0 2 7 2.78 QAD Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 15.19% for Medallia Inc. with average target price of $47.56.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Medallia Inc. and QAD Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 11.32% respectively. 6.4% are Medallia Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 76.61% of QAD Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Medallia Inc. -1.7% 0% 0% 0% 0% 7.56% QAD Inc. 0.06% 4.4% 10.03% 5.61% -5.47% 11.86%

For the past year Medallia Inc. has weaker performance than QAD Inc.

Summary

Medallia Inc. beats QAD Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.