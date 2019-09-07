Comparison of Mechel PAO (MTL) and POSCO (NYSE:PKX)

Both Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL) and POSCO (NYSE:PKX) are Steel & Iron companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mechel PAO 2 0.00 N/A 0.96 2.19 POSCO 52 0.00 N/A 3.77 12.43

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Mechel PAO and POSCO. POSCO is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Mechel PAO. The business that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Mechel PAO is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Mechel PAO and POSCO’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mechel PAO 0.00% 0% 0% POSCO 0.00% 3.8% 2.1%

Volatility and Risk

Mechel PAO’s volatility measures that it’s 95.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.05 beta. Competitively, POSCO is 12.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.12 beta.

Liquidity

Mechel PAO’s Current Ratio is 0.2 while its Quick Ratio is 0.1. On the competitive side is, POSCO which has a 1.8 Current Ratio and a 1.2 Quick Ratio. POSCO is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Mechel PAO.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 5.8% of Mechel PAO shares are held by institutional investors while 5.3% of POSCO are owned by institutional investors. Mechel PAO’s share held by insiders are 58.7%. Comparatively, 9.3% are POSCO’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mechel PAO 12.9% 0.96% 3.96% -12.5% -29.77% 6.06% POSCO -6.9% -13.33% -13.74% -24.75% -35.5% -14.76%

For the past year Mechel PAO had bullish trend while POSCO had bearish trend.

Summary

POSCO beats on 9 of the 9 factors Mechel PAO.

Mechel PAO, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining, steel, and power businesses in Russia, Asia, Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States, the Middle East, the United States, and internationally. Its Mining segment produces and sells coking, metallurgical, and steam coal; coke; chemical products, including coal tar, naphthalene, and other compounds; and iron ore concentrates. The companyÂ’s Steel segment produces and sells semi-finished steel products, carbon and specialty long products, and carbon and stainless flat products, as well as value-added downstream metal products, including forgings, stampings, hardware, rails, balks, and ferrosilicon. Its Power segment generates, distributes, and sells electricity and heat energy to third parties. The company was formerly known as Mechel OAO and changed its name to Mechel PAO in March 2016. Mechel PAO was founded in 2003 and is based in Moscow, Russia.

POSCO manufactures and sells steel rolled products and plates in South Korea and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel, Construction, Trading, and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, steel plates, wire rods, galvanized and electrical galvanized steel, electrical and stainless steel, automotive materials, titanium, magnesium, and aluminum-plated products. It also plans, designs, and constructs industrial plants, civil engineering projects, and commercial and residential buildings; exports and imports various steel products and raw materials; and produces liquefied natural gas, power and other, and refuse derived fuel, as well as provides network and system integration, and logistics services. In addition, the company engages in the engineering and construction; coated steel, zinc relief, and components manufacturing; computer hardware and software distribution; economic research and consulting; business facility maintenance; architecture and consulting; investment in venture, energy, and bio tech companies; electronic commerce; refractories and quicklime manufacturing and sales; transporting and warehousing; real estate rental and sale; house and train manufacturing and management; education and real estate service; hotel; and stem cell medicine development activities. Further, it engages in the non-residential building rental; secondary and storage battery, magnet, and textile material manufacturing; resource development; iron ore and coal sales; and mine development. Additionally, the company engages in the loading and unloading service; steel transit trading; IT service and DVR; chemical plant; electric control engineering; merchandising trade; forest resources development; scrap sales; human resource; wastewater treatment facilities operation and maintenance; crude oil and natural gas mining; refractory quality test; and social enterprise businesses. POSCO was founded in 1968 and is based in Pohang, South Korea.