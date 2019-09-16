Comparison of MDC Partners Inc. (MDCA) and Marchex Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX)

MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA) and Marchex Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) compete with each other in the Marketing Services sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MDC Partners Inc. 2 0.13 N/A -1.80 0.00 Marchex Inc. 4 1.54 N/A -0.07 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for MDC Partners Inc. and Marchex Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has MDC Partners Inc. and Marchex Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MDC Partners Inc. 0.00% 29% -5.9% Marchex Inc. 0.00% -3.4% -2.8%

Risk & Volatility

MDC Partners Inc. has a 0.48 beta, while its volatility is 52.00%, thus making it less volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Marchex Inc. has beta of 1.43 which is 43.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

MDC Partners Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.8 and a Quick Ratio of 0.8. Competitively, Marchex Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.5 and has 3.5 Quick Ratio. Marchex Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than MDC Partners Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for MDC Partners Inc. and Marchex Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MDC Partners Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Marchex Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

MDC Partners Inc. has an average price target of $2, and a -23.66% downside potential. Meanwhile, Marchex Inc.’s consensus price target is $8, while its potential upside is 133.24%. The information presented earlier suggests that Marchex Inc. looks more robust than MDC Partners Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 88.9% of MDC Partners Inc. shares and 75.6% of Marchex Inc. shares. MDC Partners Inc.’s share held by insiders are 4.8%. On the other hand, insiders held about 3.6% of Marchex Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MDC Partners Inc. 5.04% -2.72% 21.95% -16.67% -51.92% -4.21% Marchex Inc. -4.19% -8.61% -9.94% 8.75% 44.52% 64.15%

For the past year MDC Partners Inc. has -4.21% weaker performance while Marchex Inc. has 64.15% stronger performance.

Summary

Marchex Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors MDC Partners Inc.

MDC Partners Inc. provides marketing, advertising, activation, communications, and strategic consulting solutions worldwide. It offers a range of customized services, including global advertising and marketing services; media buying, planning, and optimization; interactive and mobile marketing; direct marketing; database and customer relationship management; sales promotion; corporate communications; market research; data analytics and insights; corporate identity, design, and branding services; social media communications; product and service innovation; and e-commerce management. The company was formerly known as MDC Corporation Inc. and changed its name to MDC Partners Inc. in January 2004. MDC Partners Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Marchex, Inc. operates as a mobile advertising analytics company. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics technology platform that provides data and insights to measure the performance of mobile, online, and offline advertising for advertisers and small business resellers; and Marchex Search Analytics, a product for search marketers that drive phone calls from search campaigns, as well as attributes inbound phone calls made directly from paid search ads and landing pages to a keyword. The company also provides Marchex Display and Video Analytics, a product for marketers that buy digital display advertising, as well as measures the influence that display advertising has on inbound phone calls; Marchex Social Analytics, a product for marketers that buy social media advertising; and Marchex Call Marketplace, a mobile advertising network for businesses that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, as well as offer advertisers ad placements across various mobile and online media sources to deliver qualified calls to their businesses. The company also offers Local Leads platform, a service advertising solution for small business resellers, such as Yellow Pages providers and vertical marketing service providers to sell call advertising, search marketing, and other lead generation products through their existing sales channels to small business advertisers. In addition, it offers lead services, including pay-for-call, search marketing, and ad creation, as well as include features, such as call tracking, geo-targeting, campaign management, reporting, and analytics. The company offers its services through direct sales, reseller partnerships, and referral agreements and technology integration partners worldwide. Marchex, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.