Comparison of McGrath RentCorp (MGRC) and Hertz Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTZ)

Since McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) and Hertz Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTZ) are part of the Rental & Leasing Services industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio McGrath RentCorp 62 3.19 N/A 3.40 20.05 Hertz Global Holdings Inc. 15 0.20 N/A -1.50 0.00

Demonstrates McGrath RentCorp and Hertz Global Holdings Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has McGrath RentCorp and Hertz Global Holdings Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets McGrath RentCorp 0.00% 14.9% 6.9% Hertz Global Holdings Inc. 0.00% -16% -0.8%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.77 beta means McGrath RentCorp’s volatility is 23.00% less than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Hertz Global Holdings Inc.’s 144.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 2.44 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for McGrath RentCorp and Hertz Global Holdings Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score McGrath RentCorp 0 0 1 3.00 Hertz Global Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

McGrath RentCorp has a consensus target price of $86, and a 24.44% upside potential. Hertz Global Holdings Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $19 average target price and a 42.54% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Hertz Global Holdings Inc. looks more robust than McGrath RentCorp as far as analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 88% of McGrath RentCorp shares and 73.1% of Hertz Global Holdings Inc. shares. Insiders owned 0.8% of McGrath RentCorp shares. Comparatively, 0.5% are Hertz Global Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) McGrath RentCorp 5.11% 10.32% 6.76% 37.07% 17.05% 32.3% Hertz Global Holdings Inc. -1.27% -0.89% -2.91% 9.4% 20.87% 30.87%

For the past year McGrath RentCorp’s stock price has bigger growth than Hertz Global Holdings Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors McGrath RentCorp beats Hertz Global Holdings Inc.

McGrath RentCorp, a business to business rental company, rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, electronic test equipment, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex. The Mobile Modular segment rents and sells modular buildings designed for use as classrooms, temporary offices adjacent to existing facilities, sales offices, construction field offices, restroom buildings, health care clinics, child care facilities, office space, and various other purposes; and portable storage containers. The TRS-RenTelco segment rents and sells general purpose electronic test equipment, such as oscilloscopes, amplifiers, analyzers, signal source, and power source test equipment primarily to aerospace, defense, electronics, industrial, research, and semiconductor industries. This segment also provides communications test equipment comprising network and transmission test equipment for various fiber, copper, and wireless networks to the manufacturers of communications equipment and products, electrical and communications installation contractors, field technicians, and service providers. The Adler Tanks segment rents fixed axle steel tanks for storing groundwater, wastewater, volatile organic liquids, sewage, slurry and bio sludge, oil and water mixtures, and chemicals; vacuum containers for sludge and solid materials; dewatering boxes for use in the separation of water contained in sludge and slurry; and roll-off and trash boxes for temporary storage and transportation of solid waste. The Enviroplex segment manufactures and sells modular and portable classrooms directly to public school districts and other educational institutions in California. McGrath RentCorp was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Livermore, California.

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc., an airport general use vehicle rental company, engages in the vehicle rental business in North America, Europe, Latin America, Africa, Asia, Australia, the Caribbean, the Middle East, and New Zealand. The company operates in three segments: U.S. RAC, International RAC, and All Other Operations. It offers vehicle rental services approximately from 1,600 airport rental locations and 2,600 off airport locations in the United States; and 1,400 airport rental locations and 4,100 off airport rental locations internationally to business and leisure customers. The company operates the Hertz, Dollar, and Thrifty vehicle rental brands in approximately 9,700 corporate and franchisee locations; and sells ancillary products and services. It also owns the vehicle leasing and fleet management business that operates the Firefly and Hertz 24/7 car sharing rental business in international markets; and sells vehicles through its Hertz Car Sales. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated a rental fleet of approximately 515,900 vehicles in the United States and 196,600 vehicles in international operations. Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. has a strategic partnership agreement with Localiza. The company was founded in 1918 and is based in Estero, Florida.