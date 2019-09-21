Comparison of McGrath RentCorp (MGRC) and Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) and Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR). The two are both Rental & Leasing Services companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio McGrath RentCorp 62 3.19 N/A 3.40 20.05 Avis Budget Group Inc. 33 0.25 N/A 1.97 18.51

Demonstrates McGrath RentCorp and Avis Budget Group Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. Avis Budget Group Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to McGrath RentCorp. The business that Currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. McGrath RentCorp has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Avis Budget Group Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of McGrath RentCorp and Avis Budget Group Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets McGrath RentCorp 0.00% 14.9% 6.9% Avis Budget Group Inc. 0.00% 39.5% 0.8%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.77 beta means McGrath RentCorp’s volatility is 23.00% less than S&P 500’s volatility. Competitively, Avis Budget Group Inc.’s 108.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2.08 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for McGrath RentCorp and Avis Budget Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score McGrath RentCorp 0 0 1 3.00 Avis Budget Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$86 is McGrath RentCorp’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 24.44%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 88% of McGrath RentCorp shares and 0% of Avis Budget Group Inc. shares. Insiders owned 0.8% of McGrath RentCorp shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.3% of Avis Budget Group Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) McGrath RentCorp 5.11% 10.32% 6.76% 37.07% 17.05% 32.3% Avis Budget Group Inc. 0% 4.12% 3.97% 36.04% 6.97% 61.88%

For the past year McGrath RentCorp was less bullish than Avis Budget Group Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 11 factors McGrath RentCorp beats Avis Budget Group Inc.

McGrath RentCorp, a business to business rental company, rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, electronic test equipment, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex. The Mobile Modular segment rents and sells modular buildings designed for use as classrooms, temporary offices adjacent to existing facilities, sales offices, construction field offices, restroom buildings, health care clinics, child care facilities, office space, and various other purposes; and portable storage containers. The TRS-RenTelco segment rents and sells general purpose electronic test equipment, such as oscilloscopes, amplifiers, analyzers, signal source, and power source test equipment primarily to aerospace, defense, electronics, industrial, research, and semiconductor industries. This segment also provides communications test equipment comprising network and transmission test equipment for various fiber, copper, and wireless networks to the manufacturers of communications equipment and products, electrical and communications installation contractors, field technicians, and service providers. The Adler Tanks segment rents fixed axle steel tanks for storing groundwater, wastewater, volatile organic liquids, sewage, slurry and bio sludge, oil and water mixtures, and chemicals; vacuum containers for sludge and solid materials; dewatering boxes for use in the separation of water contained in sludge and slurry; and roll-off and trash boxes for temporary storage and transportation of solid waste. The Enviroplex segment manufactures and sells modular and portable classrooms directly to public school districts and other educational institutions in California. McGrath RentCorp was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Livermore, California.

Avis Budget Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Americas and International. It operates the Avis brand car rental system with approximately 5,550 locations that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget brand vehicle rental system with approximately 4,050 car rental locations, which serve the value-conscious segments of the industry; and the Zipcar brand, a membership-based car sharing network that provides vehicles to approximately 1 million members. The company also operates the Payless brand, which comprises approximately 240 vehicle rental locations; the Apex brand primarily in the deep-value segment of the car rental industry with approximately 25 rental locations in New Zealand and Australia; and the Maggiore brand that provides vehicle rental services in the commercial, leisure, and insurance replacement/leasing segments with approximately 130 rental locations in Italy, as well as the France Cars brand, which offers light commercial vehicle fleets with approximately 60 rental locations in France. In addition, it is involved in the local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 22,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 1,000 dealers and 480 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States. Further, it offers optional insurance products and coverages, such as supplemental liability, personal accident, personal effects protection, emergency sickness protection, automobile towing protection, and cargo insurance products. The company was formerly known as Cendant Corporation and changed its name to Avis Budget Group, Inc. in September 2006. Avis Budget Group, Inc. was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey.