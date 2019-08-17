Comparison of McEwen Mining Inc. (MUX) and Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU)

We are contrasting McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE:MUX) and Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Gold companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio McEwen Mining Inc. 2 5.98 N/A -0.15 0.00 Almaden Minerals Ltd. 1 0.00 N/A -0.03 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE:MUX) and Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets McEwen Mining Inc. 0.00% -10% -8.1% Almaden Minerals Ltd. 0.00% -5% -4.8%

Risk and Volatility

McEwen Mining Inc.’s -0.41 beta indicates that its volatility is 141.00% less volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Almaden Minerals Ltd. has a -0.23 beta and it is 123.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of McEwen Mining Inc. is 1.1 while its Current Ratio is 2. Meanwhile, Almaden Minerals Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 4.9 while its Quick Ratio is 4.9. Almaden Minerals Ltd. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than McEwen Mining Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for McEwen Mining Inc. and Almaden Minerals Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score McEwen Mining Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Almaden Minerals Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

McEwen Mining Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 93.14% and an $3.38 average price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 28.2% of McEwen Mining Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 5.9% of Almaden Minerals Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.8% of McEwen Mining Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 7.2% of Almaden Minerals Ltd. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) McEwen Mining Inc. -11.73% 4.85% 22.7% -3.35% -24.78% -4.95% Almaden Minerals Ltd. -7.4% 21.58% 44.62% -2.63% 11.24% 8.46%

For the past year McEwen Mining Inc. had bearish trend while Almaden Minerals Ltd. had bullish trend.

Summary

Almaden Minerals Ltd. beats McEwen Mining Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

McEwen Mining Inc. explores for, develops, produces, and sells gold, silver, and copper ores in Argentina, Mexico, and the United States. Its principal asset consists of a 49% interest in the San JosÃ© mine in Santa Cruz, Argentina. The companyÂ’s principal assets also include 100% interest in the El Gallo 1 mine and El Gallo 2 project in Sinaloa, Mexico; the Gold Bar project in Nevada, the United States; and the Los Azules copper project in San Juan, Argentina. It covers an area of approximately 1,132 square miles and comprises 137 mining concessions consisting of 69 approved mining claims; 52 claims that are in the application process for mining claim status; and 16 are for exploration only. The company was formerly known as US Gold Corporation and changed its name to McEwen Mining Inc. in January 2012. McEwen Mining Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal property includes the Ixtaca (Tuligtic) project located in Puebla State, Mexico. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.